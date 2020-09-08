Oil Prices Crash On Weak Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.63 -0.13 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 39.78 -2.23 -5.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.359 -0.041 -1.71%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.359 -0.041 -1.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.51 -2.41 -5.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.37 +2.09 +4.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.79 -0.73 -1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.67 -0.94 -2.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.44 -0.81 -1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.07 -1.30 -4.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 38.77 -1.60 -3.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 40.17 -1.60 -3.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 35.87 -1.50 -4.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.27 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.57 -1.45 -3.72%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 34.87 -1.60 -4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.09 -0.41 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 8 mins People in the Military are Suckers
  • 8 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 1 hour US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 10 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 2 days Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 2 days How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 2 days Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?

Breaking News:

Russian Energy Minister: Russia Should Regain Market Share As Soon As Feasible

Can Tesla Live Up To Its $400 Billion Valuation?

Can Tesla Live Up To Its $400 Billion Valuation?

Tesla stocks have rallied almost…

Is There Still Upside For Gold?

Is There Still Upside For Gold?

Gold has been on a…

The Harsh Truth About Bitcoin Mining And Climate Change

The Harsh Truth About Bitcoin Mining And Climate Change

Bitcoin and crypto mining are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Crash On Weak Demand

By Josh Owens - Sep 08, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices crashed at the start of the week, with fears about global oil demand and a weak stock market being the main catalysts. 

Chart of the Week

-    U.S. gasoline prices over Labor Day weekend averaged $2.22 per gallon nationwide, the lowest price for this time of year since 2004.

-    Gasoline consumption fell to 5.85 mb/d in April 2020 but rebounded to 90 percent of year-ago levels by the end of June. 

-    However, demand has plateaued since then. Gasoline demand remains 9 percent below the five-year average. 

Market Movers

-    Hess (NYSE: HES) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) announced their 18th oil discovery in Guyana.

-    CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) increased its free cash flow guidance from $300 million to $350 million for 2020. 

-    Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) restarted its Prelude LNG project, which has been offline since February due to technical issues.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, dragged down by a broader selloff in tech stocks but also from a darkening demand outlook. Brent dipped below $40 per barrel for the first time since June. Brent’s three-month time spread has widened to its largest contango since May, a symptom of an increasingly weak market. “Today’s oil-price move is a clear sign that the market now seriously worries about the future of oil demand,” said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an oil market analyst with Rystad Energy.

Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices. Saudi Arabia cut the price for its oil that it ships to Asia, a closely-watched price marker that often sets the tone for the global market. Saudi Aramco cut the price for its Arab Light for October delivery by $1.40 per barrel. The price cut suggests demand is weak. A Bloomberg survey found that only 4 in 10 refiners in Asia said they were interested in buying more Saudi crude. Related: Total Ditches Environmentally Sensitive Brazilian Oil Blocks

IEA: Oil demand has stalled. The IEA joined the growing chorus of voices who see the oil demand recovery stalling out. “It doesn’t seem like a massive stock draw seems to be happening yet,” Keisuke Sadamori, Director of Energy Markets and Security at the IEA, told Reuters. “We are not seeing a robust pickup in refining activity, and jet fuel is the big problem.”

Hedge funds turn bearish on oil. Hedge funds and other money managers recently swung in a bearish direction. For the week ending on September 1, investors sold the equivalent of 40 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts, according to Reuters. 

ExxonMobil’s financial pressure mounts. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) faces a cash shortfall of about $48 billion through 2021, according to a Reuters analysis. The widening cash flow gap may require deep spending cuts, asset sales, and/or more debt. Exxon has already added $23 billion in debt this year. Analysts are even beginning to see the sacrosanct dividend as no longer untouchable. 

Tesla’s shares plunge after missing S&P 500. Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares plunged by nearly 20 percent during midday trading on Tuesday after missing out on being included in the S&P 500. It was the largest single-day loss since February. As of last week, Tesla’s shares likely priced in the inclusion in the S&P, according to Bloomberg. 

ESG scrutiny heightens on metal miners. The ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment trend is gaining popularity, but with that comes more scrutiny. Bank of America estimates that $600 billion in market value was erased from companies after “ESG controversies,” such as revelations on poor labor or environmental practices. Reuters reports that investment banks and analysts are increasing their scrutiny on cobalt miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

China to fast-track hydrogen cars. China is rolling out a package of policies aimed at boosting sales of hydrogen fuel cell technologies and developing the supply chain. The strategy is focused on long-haul trucks. 

Shale producers race for permits ahead of elections. U.S. shale companies are racing to scoop up drilling permits on federal land ahead of the presidential election. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he would put a halt to new drilling on public lands. Permitting on federal land has jumped by 80 percent in the Permian in the last three months. Through August 24, drillers have secured 974 permits on federal land in the Permian this year, compared to 1,068 permits for all of last year. 

Related: The Threat Of Oil Nationalism In Argentina

LNG investment dries up. No new LNG export projects could be approved this year for the first time in two decades, according to Reuters. Some analysts say it is possible that one or two projects go forward, while others say none will receive FID. Before the pandemic, analysts expected as much as 70 million tonnes per year of new capacity to receive the go-ahead.

China looks to build an espionage hub in Iran. A 25-year deal between China and Iran will include a large-scale roll-out of electronic espionage and warfare capabilities focused around the port of Chabahar. Iran is increasingly becoming a client state of China. 

Colombia’s oil industry shows signs of recovery. Colombia’s oil industry appears to be recovering, posting the third consecutive month of rig count increases, according to Baker Hughes. 

Germany threatens to pull the plug on Nord Stream 2. Germany’s foreign minister declined to rule out sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Moscow did not provide more answers on the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexi Navalny. “I hope…that the Russians do not force us to change our position on Nord Stream,” Heiko Maas said.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nikola Teams Up With GM In Game-Changing $2 Billion Deal

Next Post

Russian Fuel Oil Is A Hit In The U.S.
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow

Saudi Arabia To Cut Oil Prices As Demand Fears Grow
What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?

What Explains The Sudden Drop In Oil Prices?
Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?

Oil Industry Talent Has Fled Or Been Fired, So What Comes Next?
Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000

Gold Could Be Heading To $5,000
What Are Anti-Solar Panels?

What Are Anti-Solar Panels?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com