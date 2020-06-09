Tesla's Newest Rival Is Taking The Stock Market By Storm

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.41 -0.53 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.76 -0.42 -1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.740 -0.027 -1.53%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 39.64 +0.60 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 40.90 -0.80 -1.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.88 -0.89 -2.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.740 -0.027 -1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 41.04 -2.05 -4.76%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 41.45 -1.92 -4.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 35.82 -0.41 -1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 44.16 +0.69 +1.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 39.79 -0.87 -2.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.55 -0.83 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 41.23 -0.68 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 28.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 +2.28 +5.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 32.89 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 36.84 +0.75 +2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 36.84 +0.75 +2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.77 -1.36 -3.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 6 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 9 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 6 mins Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 2 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 1 day Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 8 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 40 mins 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 3 hours Ground Zero
  • 2 hours Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 21 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 6 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 1 day Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 day China's Oil Dream Dims as State Giants Cut Capex by $19 Billion

Breaking News:

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

Unexpectedly Strong Jobs Report Sends Oil Soaring

Unexpectedly Strong Jobs Report Sends Oil Soaring

An unexpectedly strong jobs report…

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

The oil and gas industry…

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Below 300

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Below 300

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla's Newest Rival Is Taking The Stock Market By Storm

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

They are both named after inventor Nikola Tesla. They are both aiming to upend the market of predominantly gasoline and diesel-powered cars and trucks with their zero-emission technologies.   And their stock prices are surging—but for different reasons.  

The day on which Tesla's shares hit an all-time high closing price of $949.92 on Monday on record-high China-made Model 3 sales, shares in competitor Nikola more than doubled since their Friday closing price, hitting $73.27 per share after soaring 104 percent on the third day of trading on the NASDAQ.

Nikola – founded in 2015 and named after the same man that Tesla used for its name – made its debut on the stock market on June 4, after merging with special purpose vehicle company VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Stephen Girsky, the current CEO of VectoIQ and former Vice Chairman of General Motors, joined Nikola's board of directors.

Nikola is not rivaling Tesla in the passenger car manufacturing business: it's aiming to build battery-electric and hydrogen-electric trucks and pickups. Its long game is in zero-emission heavy-duty transportation and related infrastructure such as hydrogen station networks.

But its new electric pickup truck, Badger, could become a competition of Tesla's Cybertruck. The Badger will have an estimated range of up to 600 miles, which is 100 miles more than the estimated maximum range of Tesla's Cybertruck.

Nikola Share Price Doubles Just Two Days After Market Debut   

On their third trading day since listing on the NASDAQ, shares in Nikola surged by 104 percent, after the company's founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton tweeted that Nikola would open up reservations for the Badger, "the most bad ass zero emission truck" on June 29. The projected retail price of the Badger will be between US$60,000 and US$90,000, depending on the configuration, according to the company.  

Nikola and its founder are betting big that policymakers will support zero-emission technology in road transportation and that investors will see the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials of the company.

"Nikola is thrilled to complete the Nasdaq listing and be part of the ESG investment world. This is a significant endorsement in fuel-cell and battery-electric technology," Milton said in a statement last week when the firm announced its listing.

Related: Will Canadian Oil See Any Federal Help?
 So far, so good—the stock market, retail investors, traders, and fans are lapping up Nikola's stock. The market capitalization of the company exceeded on Monday the market caps of two of Detroit's Big Three.

"I've wanted to say this my whole adult life; $NKLA is now worth more than Ford and FCA. Nipping on the heels of GM. It may go up or down and that's life but I'll do my part to be the most accessible and direct executive on Twitter," Milton tweeted after markets closed on Monday.

Surpassing the market capitalization of each of Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is not bad for a company that has yet to make any revenue.

Revenue Generation Expected Next Year 

Nikola expects to start generating revenue by 2021 with the rollout of its Nikola Tre Class 8 BEV, followed by the Nikola Two Class 8 FCEV coming in 2023.

According to founder Milton, the company will make five times the revenue per truck sold compared to other companies. This will be achieved by vertically integrating the supply chain, Milton told Yahoo Finance in an interview on the day of the stock debut last Thursday.

Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive at Nikola investor ValueAct, said earlier this year that Nikola could be the next US$100-billion company.

Milton told Yahoo Finance last week that "How you get there is because we vertically integrated the entire supply chain. It's very similar to Amazon."

Related: Wind Energy Investment To Overtake Oil & Gas In 2022 In Europe

Unlike Tesla, Nikola is not building the technology behind its vehicles in-house. Instead, it has chosen to share the intellectual property on its R&D with technology and engineering companies with deep pockets that can make Nikola's ideas work.

Can Nikola Avoid Tesla's Growing Pains?

Regardless of the different business models, comparisons between the two companies named after Nikola Tesla may be inevitable, not only because they bear the name of the same inventor.  

Going forward, Nikola will have to start generating revenues, preferably sooner rather than later, in order to convince the still sizable camp of skeptics that zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles could give fossil fuel-powered vehicles a run for their money over the next decade.

Delivering on targets and smooth production ramp-up could also spare Nikola some of the growing pains that Tesla had two years ago.

Just like Tesla, there is a lot of shorting on Nikola's stock. On Friday, Nikola's short interest was US$40.51 million, with 1.20 million shares shorted, or 5.89 percent of its float, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

The trend in the stock price of Nikola – just three days into trading on the market – is impossible to predict, but so far, it shows the company may have already built a devoted group of followers and believers, just like Tesla has done.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Rally After The OPEC+ Extension

Next Post

Can This Oil Giant Return To Its Former Glory?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com