Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 24 hours 53.38 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 57.94 -0.86 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Graph down Mars US 24 hours 54.38 -0.50 -0.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Urals 2 days 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.15 +0.30 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 24 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 37.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.38 +0.39 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 52.28 +0.39 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 54.28 +0.39 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 46.48 +0.39 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 45.88 +0.39 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 50.38 +0.39 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.16 +1.24 +2.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.33 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.51 +0.49 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 7 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 17 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 4 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 11 mins Blowout videos
  • 5 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 1 day Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks
  • 2 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 49 mins Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 days Natural Gas
  • 2 days Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green

Breaking News:

Shell Not Competing With BP Over Net Zero Emissions Goals

Alt Text

Is Oil's Rally Already Over?

Oil futures reversed course on…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Alt Text

The Fate Of Libyan Oil Hangs In The Balance

Yet more oil was taken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

By Viktor Katona - Feb 22, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Egina platform

Nigeria has adopted the Finance Act 2020. A step which unacquainted with the phenomenon might seem completely innocent yet poses great risks to the future of Africa’s largest oil producer. A trend which has been for a several years in the making – ever since a couple of Nigerian states initiated a lawsuit against their own government for allegedly not collecting the maximum possible revenue under the 1999 Production Sharing Contracts Act, compelling the Buhari government to embrace the issue. The idea that the government should have increased its deepwater intake as prices edged higher is certainly a tempting one but hard to force through in a retroactive fashion. The Buhari government eventually settled the lawsuit with the federal states, committed to take on the oil majors present in Nigeria.

First of all, the timing of the endeavor seems remarkably ill-timed: the IMO 2020 era is putting a premium on sweet crudes which make up the overwhelming majority of Nigerian production. When the Buhari administration launched its drive to review deepwater terms Nigeria, still relying on oil and gas for almost 60 percent of government revenues, had just weathered several years of attacks on oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta, hence it would seem politic keep things rolling when some semblance of stability was achieved. Up until 2019 the Nigerian authorities have maintained a shroud of strategic ambiguity over the oft-mooted deepwater reform – never a confirmation that tax hikes might be applied retrospectively nor an assertion that they should be universally applied without exceptions.

The first step was taken in November 2019 when Buhari signed the abrupt increase on deepwater royalties into law. If previously all deepwater projects on the Nigerian shelf (i.e. in water depths of 500 meters and more) were subject to an 8% royalty rate regardless of external conditions, the new amendment now forces companies to pay a unified 10% rate and also a price-based additional component to be added onto the production-based one. If the price of oil moves in the 0-20 USD per barrel interval the price-based royalty is null, however within the 20-60 USD per barrel range it leads to an additional 2.5% added to the overall royalty rate, 60-100 USD per barrel result in a 4% rate. Although stopping short of going for retroactive action, this in itself has raised many eyebrows. Related: Texas Oil Production To Rise In 2020 Despite Lower Prices

Second step – the Nigerian government adopting the Finance Act 2020 which has amended several oil-relevant laws, with the same purpose of maximizing government revenue. The list is quite conclusive: from increasing the VAT rate from 5% to 7% and including all intangible products and assets into the category of taxable, levying the corporate income tax on all services provided by foreign companies to Nigerian entities all the way to curbing the exemption of profit dividends from the petroleum profit tax (PPT). The value added tax regime changes are of special significance as all license transfers would from now on entail a VAT payment towards the government. Now why would President Buhari adopt such a rigid stance under circumstances which dictate above all flexibility and prudence?

The answer lies in Nigeria’s 2020 budget and Buhari’s internal political standing. First and foremost, it is the largest on record at $34.6 billion, adopted with the assumption that the budget deficit would amount to 1.52% of the nation’s GDP. Second, Nigerian authorities intend to return to the international debt market to finance the deficit (an issuance of $3.3 billion worth of Eurobonds is assumed to take place in H1 2020), having stayed out of it throughout most of 2019. Third, the 2020 budget assumes a 57 per barrel price – thus, should oil prices stay depressed as they are now Nigeria would teeter on the edge of being breakeven. At the same time, Buhari has been under increasing pressure to act as his 2019 Presidential elections win was somewhat marred that he lost in almost every southern state and the capital, too. Related: Shell Sees LNG Market Returning To Balance By 2021

In brief, President Buhari is forced to spend big – his plan to splash $30 billion on infrastructure should be approved in the upcoming months – and for this reason he wants to maximize government revenue. Yet Nigeria seems to have chosen the worst path to attain the purported goal of weaning the country off crude income, instead of tightening the federal and regional authorities’ tax collection capacity (a 2018 UN report found that the shortfall between its potential and actual VAT collections amounts to almost 70%) it opted for the abovementioned deepwater tax hikes. One of the worst performers in Africa, Nigerian tax revenues equal to only 6% of its GDP (roughly one-third of the OECD average) yet oil producers are the ones to bear the brunt of future expenses.

Graph 1. Nigeria Crude Exports in 2017-2020 (million barrels per day).

Source: Thomson Reuters.

In the short term, this might not be reflected in any sharp reductions in crude production or export volumes, moreover, the 10-12% per year decline in hostage-taking and infrastructure-targeted attacks that has been taking place since 2017 has contributed to an uptick in crude exports (massively boosted by the Egina startup in early 2019), with 2019 average levels being on the verge of rising above the 2mbpd threshold, at 1.99mbpd. Yet if one is to look beyond the current day, they would inevitably discover a gaping discrepancy between commercially viable oil discoveries in Nigeria’s offshore and the dearth of final investment decisions on them. In fact, the last major FID was on Egina, back in 2013.

Recent moves from international majors indicate that unless the Nigerian government softens the blow from the deepwater tax regime reassessment, it risks shooting itself in the leg in terms of ensuring future production. First, some majors will simply leave. For instance, Total has already announced its intention to sell its 12.5% stake in the Bonga deepwater project. Second, even the most cost-efficient projects will get delayed. The viability of the Shell-operated $9.7 billion Bonga Southwest/Aparo project (peak output at 145kbpd) was directly linked to Nigeria not deteriorating commercial terms for drillers. Even the Total-operated Preowei project (70kbpd at peak) seems to have its FID delayed into 2021, despite being a tie-in to the Egina FPSO. Exxon’s $8.2 billion Owowo West (140kbpd at peak) was postponed indefinitely. And that’s only the peak of the iceberg.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Drivers To Start Ditching Gasoline Cars for EVs As Early As 2025

Next Post

Why Venezuela’s Oil Based Cryptocurrency Is Still Alive
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble
A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

 New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

 What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com