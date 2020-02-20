U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump On Outages At Major Oil Refineries

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.74 -0.14 -0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.80 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 43 mins 54.23 +0.34 +0.63%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.85 +1.36 +2.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.99 +1.20 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.89 +1.20 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.89 +1.20 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 46.09 +1.20 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.49 +1.20 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.99 +1.20 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.92 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.02 +1.24 +2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 15 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 3 hours Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Blowout videos
  • 17 hours Energy from thin air?
  • 22 hours OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 1 day Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 2 days Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 23 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer

Breaking News:

Shell Looks To Expand Mars Crude Pipeline System

Alt Text

Indonesia’s Oil Output Expected To Fall In 2020

Indonesia’s production of both oil…

Alt Text

The New ‘Must-Have’ For Energy Hedge Funds

Green investing is getting more…

Alt Text

Tanker Traffic Jam Points At Chaos In Asian Oil Markets

The sharp decline in demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump On Outages At Major Oil Refineries

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Refinery

Gasoline prices in the United States have increased over the past week as a rise in crude oil prices combined with a fire and shutdowns at several major refineries, refinery sources and gasoline traders tell Reuters.

Reduced gasoline production from six refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast and the East Coast tightened gas supply last week and this week, leading to a rise in the average U.S. retail price of gasoline to $2.45 per gallon, compared to $2.33/gallon in the same week last year, according to GasBuddy data cited by Reuters.  

According to AAA, the national gas price average increased by two cents on the week to $2.44 on Tuesday. The national average was 11 cents cheaper than last month, but 13 cents more expensive than last year.

“Pump prices in the week ahead could see further volatility depending on movement of the oil market as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said on Tuesday.

The oil price recovery combined with the refinery outages to drive prices at the pump higher this week.

Earlier this month, a unit outage at the 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery operated by Phillips 66 in New Jersey hampered U.S. East Coast gasoline supply in an already tight market due to the shutdown of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions in the middle of 2019, Genscape said last Friday.

A fire at Exxon’s 502,000-bpd Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana led to the shutdown of multiple units on February 12. Exxon aims to restart the shut crude distillation units (CDUs) as quickly as possible, sources with knowledge of the operations told Reuters.

On top of those two outages, units at another four refineries were shut during the Presidents Day weekend—the gasoline units of refineries operated by LyondellBasell Industries and Chevron in the Houston area, a unit at Shell’s Convent, Louisiana, refinery, and another unit at Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, according to Genscape and to refinery sources.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Administration Discusses Plan To Oust Venezuela’s Maduro
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

 Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

 A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com