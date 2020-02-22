Drivers To Start Ditching Gasoline Cars for EVs As Early As 2025

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 18 hours 53.38 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 hours 57.94 -0.86 -1.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 54.38 -0.50 -0.91%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Urals 1 day 56.00 +0.10 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 49.15 +0.30 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 18 hours 1.917 -0.014 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 56.68 -0.44 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 1 day 58.47 -0.20 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 50.28 -1.61 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 60.31 -0.74 -1.21%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 59.19 -1.83 -3.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 58.66 -1.75 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.91 -1.72 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 37.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 31.38 +0.39 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 52.28 +0.39 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 54.28 +0.39 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 46.48 +0.39 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 45.88 +0.39 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 50.38 +0.39 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 43.75 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.16 +1.24 +2.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 47.33 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.28 -0.40 -0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.51 +0.49 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 7 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 11 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 5 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 5 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 6 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 16 hours Blowout videos
  • 20 hours Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks
  • 2 days Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days Natural Gas
  • 2 days Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Energy from thin air?

Breaking News:

Shell Not Competing With BP Over Net Zero Emissions Goals

Alt Text

The Solar Sector Is Suffering From Coronavirus Contagion

The Coronavirus has not just…

Alt Text

Texas Oil Production To Rise In 2020 Despite Lower Prices

Despite the slowing growth rate…

Alt Text

Indonesia’s Oil Output Expected To Fall In 2020

Indonesia’s production of both oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Drivers To Start Ditching Gasoline Cars for EVs As Early As 2025

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
EV

Car buyers in the United States and major European economies expect improved infrastructure and range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to convince them to choose buying an electric car over a gasoline-powered car in five to ten years, a new report from human behavior and analytics firm Escalent showed this week.  

Although drivers are unlikely to choose an EV over gas or diesel-powered car in the next year, the share of those who expect to buy a gasoline car in five to ten years is significantly lower, according to Escalent’s survey carried out in 2019 among 1,000 American consumers and more than 1,000 consumers in Germany, the UK, and Spain.

Over the coming decade, consumers expect electric vehicles to become competitors and viable alternatives to gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles. This is a significant shift in consumers’ expectations, the study found.

Among American consumers, 70 percent expect to buy a gasoline car within one year, but the share of those expecting to buy a gas-powered car in five to ten years drops to just 37 percent. In Europe, 50 percent of potential car buyers would choose an internal combustion engine (ICE) car within a year, but only 23 percent would buy a gasoline vehicle in five to ten years, the survey showed.

Currently, EVs are still a tiny fraction of all cars sold in the United States, accounting for just 2.2% of all passenger car sales in Q3 2019. At the same time, sales of gasoline SUVs and non-commercial small and medium-sized pick-up trucks are on the rise.

Commenting on Escalent’s report, Mark Carpenter, joint managing director of Escalent’s UK office, said:

“While most buyers don’t plan to choose BEVs over gasoline-powered cars within the next five years, consumers have told us there is a clear intention to take BEVs seriously in the five years that follow.”

“However, manufacturers will need to tap into the emotional value of BEVs rather than just the rational and functional aspects to seize on that intent and inspire broader consumer adoption,” Carpenter added.

According to Wood Mackenzie, falling battery pack prices, faster charging, and greater ranges will make the 2020s the decade of the electric vehicle.

“BEVs are expected to reach price parity with conventional vehicles at point of sale in this decade,” Ram Chandrasekaran, Principal Analyst – Transportation & Mobility at WoodMac, said earlier this month.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Two Abundant Elements That Could Create A Superbattery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble
A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

 New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

 What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

What Will Oil Prices Do After The Coronavirus?

 Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market

Three Innovations To Upend The Energy Storage Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com