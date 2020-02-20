Texas Oil Production To Rise In 2020 Despite Lower Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.74 -0.14 -0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.80 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 43 mins 54.23 +0.34 +0.63%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.85 +1.36 +2.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.99 +1.20 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.89 +1.20 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.89 +1.20 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 46.09 +1.20 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.49 +1.20 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.99 +1.20 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.92 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.02 +1.24 +2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 15 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 3 hours Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Blowout videos
  • 17 hours Energy from thin air?
  • 22 hours OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 1 day Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 2 days Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 23 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer

Breaking News:

Shell Looks To Expand Mars Crude Pipeline System

Alt Text

The Permian Pipeline Even Environmentalists Should Support

The Permian Highway, a gas…

Alt Text

Why Cramer Is Wrong About Oil Stocks

Mad Money host Jim Cramer…

Alt Text

Chinese Refinery Run Rates Fall To 6-Year Low

Chinese oil refiners have cut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Oil Production To Rise In 2020 Despite Lower Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Texas flag

Despite the slowing growth rate across the U.S. shale patch, oil production in Texas will rise in nearly every month in 2020, thanks to sufficient fracking activity in the state home of the Permian basin, energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy said in a new analysis this week.  

Statewide crude oil production in Texas grew to an estimated 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in December 2019, according to Rystad Energy.

The latest available monthly production data for Texas from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that Texas’ field production of crude oil stood at 5.329 million bpd in November 2019—an all-time high production record.

Currently, the statewide oil production in Texas is reported at just 4.5 million bpd for December, but Rystad Energy’s assessment of reporting delays and activity trends point to a still unreported additional production of around 900,000 bpd.

“We see a monthly addition of 70,000 bpd in December in Texas. A flat oil production would be the most conservative scenario,” Rystad Energy’s Senior Shale Analyst Alexandre Ramos-Peon said in a statement, noting that the Eagle Ford area contributed most to the increase in the last month of 2019.

For this year, the pace of oil production growth will slow down in Texas, in lockstep with the slowdown in output growth across the U.S. shale patch.

Despite the expected slower pace of growth, Rystad Energy sees production growth in almost every month in 2020, as statewide fracking activity stays at levels enough to achieve growth.  

In the first quarter, however, Texas is not expected to see material growth in oil production, because either fracking activity or average well productivity would need to rise, and those two events are unlikely to occur in Q1 in the current environment, according to Rystad Energy.

However, “the present activity remains above the balancing point needed to maintain production,” the analysts said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is Energy Storage As Clean As We Think?

Next Post

U.S. Administration Discusses Plan To Oust Venezuela’s Maduro
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

 Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

 A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com