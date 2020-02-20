Shell Sees LNG Market Returning To Balance By 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.74 -0.14 -0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 58.80 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Graph up Mars US 43 mins 54.23 +0.34 +0.63%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.85 +1.36 +2.86%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 -0.007 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 58.35 +1.67 +2.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.99 +1.20 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.89 +1.20 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.89 +1.20 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 46.09 +1.20 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 45.49 +1.20 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 49.99 +1.20 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 41.49 +1.20 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.92 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.02 +1.24 +2.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 5 minutes Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 8 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 11 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 15 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 hour CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 3 hours Question - What if there are no buyers for Chevron's Appalachia Assets?
  • 2 hours Blowout videos
  • 17 hours Energy from thin air?
  • 22 hours OIL trades as if the virus is a 1 quarter event. As if it's Containable, Reversible and Temporary. Is it ?
  • 1 day Hey NYC - Mayor De Blasio declares you must say goodbye to fossil fuels. Get ready to freeze your Virtue Signaling butts off.
  • 2 days Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 2 days "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 23 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer

Breaking News:

Shell Looks To Expand Mars Crude Pipeline System

Alt Text

Can LNG Kill Oil?

Natural gas is cheap, versatile…

Alt Text

Why China Shuns U.S. LNG Despite Trade Deal

China might not make good…

Alt Text

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

Just as the global gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Sees LNG Market Returning To Balance By 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Shell

The supply growth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the global market is set to slow down later this year and in 2021 when the last of the new projects currently under construction will be completed, Shell said in its latest LNG Outlook 2020 published on Thursday.

From the second half of this year, Asia will absorb the excess supply and Europe will stop being the ‘balancing market’ to absorb the supply growth coming from new projects in the U.S. and Australia, according to Shell, which has one of the strongest LNG trading businesses among the oil majors.

“Europe absorbed the majority of 2019 supply growth as competitively-priced LNG furthered coal-to-gas switching in the power sector and replaced declining domestic gas production and pipeline gas imports,” Shell said in its outlook today. 

LNG imports in Asia grew modestly in 2019 compared to the previous two years due to milder winters and increased electricity generation from nuclear power in the major LNG importers Japan and South Korea, Shell noted.  

“In the short-term, supply growth is expected to slow down as the last of the new LNG projects under construction will be completed by 2021, restoring equilibrium,” the supermajor said.

Over the past few months, LNG prices hit a decade low due to warmer winter weather in many parts of Asia, booming new LNG supply, and slower import growth in China.

Last week, spot LNG prices in Asia plunged to a new all-time low of $2.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), down by $0.25 from a week earlier, due to low demand from China amid the coronavirus outbreak, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“While we see weak market conditions today due to record new supply coming in, two successive mild winters and the Coronavirus situation, we expect equilibrium to return, driven by a combination of continued demand growth and reduction in new supply coming on-stream until the mid-2020s,” Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas and New Energies Director at Shell, said in a statement.

In the longer term, Shell expects global LNG demand to double to 700 million tons by 2040.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprcie.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

The World’s Top LNG Producer Is In Trouble

 Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

The Coronavirus May Mark The End Of Russia-OPEC Cooperation

 A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making

A Middle East Financial Crisis Is In The Making



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com