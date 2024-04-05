Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.59 +1.00 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.90 +1.25 +1.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.80 +0.94 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.821 +0.047 +2.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.023 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 +0.023 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 45 mins e-truck insanity
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Ukraine Energy System Avoids Total Collapse for Now

Ukraine Energy System Avoids Total Collapse for Now

Despite the repeated Russian strikes…

Thames Water Debacle: A Lesson in Regulation and Utility Mismanagement

Thames Water Debacle: A Lesson in Regulation and Utility Mismanagement

Thames Water will be taught…

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

Canada's eviction of Chinese investors…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
TSLA badge

Reuters reported on Friday that Tesla has canceled its inexpensive car that would have catapulted Tesla’s sales growth, citing anonymous sources and a company message seen by the news outlet.

“Reuters is lying (again),” Elon Musk said on Twitter in a response to Zerohedge, who cited the Reuters headline, shortly following the article’s publication.

The anonymous sources said they become privy to Tesla’s plans to scrap the cheaper model in a meeting in late February.

According to Reuters, these sources said that Tesla would continue to develop self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform. Reuters referred to the move as “an abandonment of a longstanding goal that Tesla chief Elon Musk has often characterized as its primary mission: affordable electric cars for the masses.”

Tesla’s 2006 plan outlined a schedule where a luxury model would be manufactured first to generate profits, followed by a lower cost family car somewhere down the line.

“Reuters is dying,” Musk added in a tweet just a few minutes after his reply to Zerohedge.

Reuters accused Tesla’s CEO of “repeatedly” promising an affordable vehicle to investors—and consumers. In January, Reuters again quoted unnamed sources familiar with Tesla's plans, saying that Tesla would prepare to mass produce a new model starting in 2025—a compact crossover that would assuage the public’s demand for an affordable EV. Reuters said the model would be named “Redwood” and could cost as little as $25,000.

Tesla’s least expensive model today is nearly $40,000 by comparison.

Reuters said the initial production was planned at 10,000 per week.

Reuters said that it saw company messages about the cancellation of the lower-cost model from an “unnamed” program manager that discussed the project’s cancelation with engineering staff, where attendees were told not to tell suppliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk Rises

Next Post

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further As Oil Prices Rise
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com