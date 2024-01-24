Tesla to Add New Model to Lineup From 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.56 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.75 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.86 -0.45 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 +0.051 +2.08%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.199 -0.011 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.199 -0.011 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 55.12 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 30 mins 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 30 mins 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 55 mins CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Tesla to Add New Model to Lineup From 2025

Canada's Uranium Is Fueling the World's Nuclear Energy Boom

Canada's Uranium Is Fueling the World's Nuclear Energy Boom

Canada has been the world's…

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Danish energy trading companies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla to Add New Model to Lineup From 2025

By Irina Slav - Jan 24, 2024, 1:31 AM CST

Tesla is preparing to start mass producing a new model from next year, with that model said to be a compact crossover, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plans.

The new model would be a response to Tesla fans’ expectations for an affordable car, which CEO Elon Musk has been teasing for years. According to the Reuters report, the base model of the new car, which has been dubbed “Redwood”, could cost as little as $25,000.

Initial production is planned at 10,000 cars per week, the unnamed sources also said, citing a request for quotes sent by the car company to auto suppliers.

A cheap model would also improve Tesla’s chances of competing with low-cost Chinese EV makers, Reuters noted in its report.

The news, however, will not make European carmakers happy. The European car industry has struggled to challenge Tesla’s number-one seller crown for years and for now it has been failing despite growing EV sales.

Even this is changing now: European EV sales took a dive in December driven by a 48% drop in Germany as the government abruptly ended EV subsidies. This is happening amid new threats to carmaking supply chains caused by the crisis in the Red Sea.

Speaking of that crisis, Tesla was forced to halt production at its German factory earlier this week because of delays in component deliveries caused by ship rerouting away from the Red Sea. The company imports battery components from China and the Red Sea and Suez Canal is the shortest—but no longer safest—route.

Elon Musk has been promising a cheap Tesla for four years now. It was supposed to be the Model 3 but that ended up starting at close to $39,000. Per the Reuters sources, production of the new model could begin in the middle of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cost Of Carrying Fuel from Mid East to Asia Grows 182%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com