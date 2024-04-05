U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further As Oil Prices Rise

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.60 +1.01 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.91 +1.26 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.80 +0.94 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.818 +0.044 +2.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.814 +0.020 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.814 +0.020 +0.72%

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Brent Breaks Above $91 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

Brent Breaks Above $91 as Bullish Sentiment Builds

Oil prices continued to rally…

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Shell Oil Revises its Climate Goals

Shell Oil Company recently released…

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV

“Reuters is lying (again),” Elon…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further As Oil Prices Rise

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2024, 12:12 PM CDT
U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, falling by 1. U.S. drillers saw a total loss of rigs this year of 2.

The total rig count fell by 1 to 620 this week, compared to 751 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs rose by 2 this week after falling by 3 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 508--down by 82 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 this week to 110, a loss of 48 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1 to 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same again this week at an average of 13.1 million bpd in the week ending March 29, down 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, fell in the week ending March 29. Completions fell by 5 to 260 for the week.

The Permian saw a 1-rig increase after rising by 1 in the week prior. The count in the Eagle Ford also rose by a single rig this week after seeing no change the week prior.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday morning. At 12:49 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.86 (+0.99%) on the day at $87.45, up more than $4 per barrel week over week. 

The Brent benchmark was trading up $1.09 (+1.20%) at $91.74, up nearly $5 per barrel from a week ago—the highest point since last October.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Musk Lashes Out at Reuters for “Lies” Over Inexpensive EV
