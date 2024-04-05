UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.08 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.31 +0.66 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.52 +0.66 +0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.027 +1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.805 +0.011 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.805 +0.011 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Big Oil appears to be…

Central Asia's Air Quality Among Worst in the World

Central Asia's Air Quality Among Worst in the World

Central Asia's air quality is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 05, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has been sending medium sour grade Upper Zakum for processing at a local refinery since the end of 2023, releasing more volumes of the sweeter, lighter, and more expensive, Murban crude for exports, a source familiar with the plan has told Argus.

The Upper Zakum grade is now being used at the refurbished Ruwais refinery, which has a capacity to process 837,000 bpd of crude.  

Back in 2018, ADNOC said it would invest $3.1 billion to introduce crude processing flexibility at its Ruwais oil refinery. Since then, the refinery has been modified to enable ADNOC’s Ruwais Refinery-West complex to process up to 420,000 bpd of Upper Zakum crude or similar crude types. This has freed more volumes of the UAE’s Murban crude, which fetches a higher price on the global oil markets, for export sales.

Commenting on the refinery modification at the time, ADNOC said that “we can maximise the benefit of price differentials to enhance refinery margins, improve the middle distillate products and release valuable Murban crude into the market.”  

According to Argus’s source, “This is the crude flexibility project, to process medium grades, for economical reasons.”

“Customers generally prefer more Murban and the grade is more profitable [for Adnoc],” the Argus source added.

The UAE is slashing exports of Upper Zakum as it is diverting more volumes of the medium sour crude to the huge Ruwais refinery, traders and analysts told Reuters earlier this week.

ADNOC, the state oil and gas firm of one of OPEC’s top producers and exporters, is estimated to have shipped around 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Upper Zakum crude in March, compared to a monthly average of around 940,000 bpd throughout 2023, according to Rystad Energy data cited by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, ADNOC has exported more volumes of the lighter and sweeter grade Murban to replace lower volumes of Upper Zakum, according to traders and analysts.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices in Increasingly Tight Market

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com