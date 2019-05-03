Momentum Slows In Oil Markets As Inventories Soar

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.86 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.80 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.027 -1.04%
Mars US 22 hours 67.91 -1.59 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
Urals 4 days 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.98 -0.64 -1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 -0.027 -1.04%
Marine 2 days 71.43 -0.08 -0.11%
Murban 2 days 72.69 -0.42 -0.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.52 -1.55 -2.38%
Basra Light 2 days 72.25 -1.60 -2.17%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.94 -1.62 -2.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.45 -1.74 -2.38%
Girassol 2 days 71.64 -1.79 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.98 -1.02 -1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.40 -0.08 -0.17%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.71 -1.79 -3.48%
Canadian Condensate 70 days 58.56 -1.79 -2.97%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 62.26 -1.79 -2.79%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 57.21 -1.79 -3.03%
Peace Sour 23 hours 54.21 -1.79 -3.20%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 57.56 -1.79 -3.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 63.01 -1.79 -2.76%
Central Alberta 23 hours 55.81 -1.79 -3.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.30 -1.85 -2.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 16 hours 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.24 +0.10 +0.14%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 55.89 +0.13 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 59.84 +0.13 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.96 -1.79 -2.39%
Breaking News:

May 03, 2019
trading

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark crude oil futures are in a position to finish lower for the week. WTI is down about 2.8% and Brent is off by about 2.2%. Sentiment in both markets is pointing lower, having shifted from positive earlier in the week on reports of tightening supply, to negative for the week on renewed concerns over rising U.S. production and its impact on global supplies.

Both futures contracts came close to testing or taking out their 200-day moving averages, which would have wreaked havoc for traders since many of the hedge and commodity funds have protective stops parked under this bullish technical indicator.

(Click to enlarge)

Crude oil fell to a one-month low on Thursday as traders continue to react to rising U.S. crude stockpiles and their potential impact on the OPEC-led attempt to trim the global supply and stabilize prices. The intense selling pressure, which began last week, materialized despite escalating political turmoil in Venezuela and the expanded sanctions against Iran that are designed to drive the nation’s exports to zero.

To recap Wednesday’s U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventories report for the week-ending April 26, U.S. crude stockpiles surged 9.9 million barrels, while U.S. oil production ticked up to a record 12.3 million barrels per day. Furthermore, the report showed that U.S. stockpiles have risen in five of the last six weeks, dimming reports…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

