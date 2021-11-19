Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 76.10 -2.91 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 78.89 -2.35 -2.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 51 mins 72.55 -2.91 -3.86%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 8 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 6 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports

Electric SUVs as a category…

Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China

Chile and China are considering…

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

EV makers have seen their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

By Editorial Dept - Nov 19, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Gaddafi’s son. General Haftar. Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. Former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah. Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. These are the official candidates for Libya’s December 24th presidential elections. It’s a list that suggests renewed civil war. Haftar is the key controlling figure in the east, and of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Gaddafi’s son is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Bashagha has been playing all sides from the Turkey alliance to the rival Haftar-supporting side backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE. Meanwhile, Saleh is nominally perceived as a Haftar ally from the east, though he also benefited nicely from the General’s failure to take Tripoli. He also wrote the only existing electoral law that was rushed through. There is no unifying candidate to avoid bloodshed here unless we consider al-Dbeibah. At the same time, a “unifying” candidate, in this case, means a powerless one.  

Why do we care what happens in Libya from an energy crisis perspective? The US and China are presently discussing a jointly timed release of their strategic petroleum reserves. If they do this, and Libya descends into chaos again, which will surely be played out on the oilfields in the form of hijacked or completely halted production, removing another 1.2 million bpd from the market (Libya’s current production…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports

Next Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022
Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com