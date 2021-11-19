U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 76.10 -2.91 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 78.89 -2.35 -2.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.55 -2.91 -3.86%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 8 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 6 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

As one of the year’s…

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

Electric vehicle sales have broken…

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Just 32 percent of Americans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 19, 2021, 12:08 PM CST
Join Our Community

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes.

The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless, active rigs are still hundreds less than the 790 active rigs that were drilling in the pre-covid world.

The U.S. oil rig count rose this week to 461—a 7-rig increase since last week, and a 230 rig increase since this time last year.

The number of gas rigs, as well as the miscellaneous rigs, stayed the same, with gas directed rigs at 102.

The EIA's estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending November 12 slipped 100,000 bpd to 11.4 million bpd.

Oil production is still well below the 13.1 million bpd record set last year before the pandemic took hold in the United States.

Canada's overall rig count decreased by 1. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 167, up 66 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin increased by 6 this week, with 122 rigs added since last year. The number of rigs in the nation's second most prolific basin, the Eagle Ford, also added 1 rig this week. The Permian's total rig count is now 278, with 42 total in the Eagle Ford.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 3 this week to 269 for week ending November 12. The frac count is up by more than 130 since the start of the year.

At 10:30 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending down on the day on a resurgence of coronavirus fears. WTI traded at $76.90—down 2.67% on the day and down $4 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $79.12, down 2.61% on the day and $3 per barrel on the week. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Next Post

Is It Time To Buy Back Some Oil Stocks?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022
Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com