Lebanon Clashes With Israel Over Gas Exploration

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +0.65 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.01 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.171 +0.195 +3.92%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.265 +0.016 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.70 +1.42 +2.02%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.41%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.98 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.01 +0.83 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.57 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.13 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.74 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.18 +1.54 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.44 +0.98 +1.32%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.30 +1.12 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.30 +1.07 +1.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.70 +1.07 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.40 +1.07 +1.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.15 +1.07 +1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.90 +1.07 +1.51%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.90 +1.07 +1.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.67 +1.45 +1.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +1.07 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.24 +1.07 +1.37%

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

By Editorial Dept - Sep 24, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT
