Lebanon Clashes With Israel Over Gas Exploration

Geopolitics & Conflict

Lebanon, in full crisis mode, has rejected Israeli gas exploration in a disputed area in the Levant Basin. Israel has already signed a contract for exploration with Halliburton. This isn’t an end to negotiations over the disputed area. Rather, Lebanon objects to the fact that while UN-sponsored negotiations are still ongoing, Israel has jumped the gun by signing a contract with Halliburton. Lebanese Prime Minister Michel Aoun said this week that all exploration would be frozen until there is a resolution on the disputed area. Negotiations began in the fourth quarter of 2020. The area in question is an 860sq km swath of the Mediterranean Sea (Zone #9). Negotiations are faltering at a time when Hezbollah is increasing its strength and maintains control of the area on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The horse-jockeying for the top spot at Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) has taken another twist, this time with the interim prime minister’s withdrawal of the suspension order for long-time NOC head Sanallah. As we noted last week, we do not believe it was ever the intention of the prime minister to remove Sanallah; rather, he was attempting to buy time by temporarily appeasing the new oil minister who is seeking Sanallah’s removal as various parties attempt to configure a new leadership for greater control over the country’s oil resources. The rift between oil minister Mohamed Oun and Sanalla is not likely over,…