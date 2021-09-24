An Unstoppable Natural Gas Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.94 +0.64 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.170 +0.194 +3.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.265 +0.016 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Marine 2 days 73.98 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.01 +0.83 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.57 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 76.13 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.74 +1.55 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.41 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.30 +1.12 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.30 +1.07 +1.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.70 +1.07 +1.47%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.40 +1.07 +1.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.80 +1.07 +1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.26 +1.11 +1.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +1.00 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.67 +1.45 +1.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +1.07 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.20 +1.07 +1.53%
  Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  NordStream2
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  Forecasts for Natural Gas
  Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Global Leaders Discuss Clean Energy At UN Summit

Conoco CEO: Oil Demand To Rebound To Pre-Pandemic Level By Early 2022

Conoco CEO: Oil Demand To Rebound To Pre-Pandemic Level By Early 2022

Crude oil demand will bounce…

Crude oil demand will bounce…

Oil Prices Face New Risks After A Remarkable Rally

Oil Prices Face New Risks After A Remarkable Rally

Oil prices have rallied to…

Oil Prices Under Pressure From China's Evergrande Crisis

Oil Prices Under Pressure From China's Evergrande Crisis

The potential implosion of China's…

An Unstoppable Natural Gas Rally

By Editorial Dept - Sep 24, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT
1. Oil Supply Disruptions Set To Ease

- With September seeing crude supply disruptions across continents, the upcoming months should bring most of that idled capacity back, also boosted by the end of field maintenance in Kazakhstan and Canada.

- Russia’s condensate supply was derailed by an August explosion at Gazprom’s condensate treatment plant, whilst Nigerian exports were hindered by oil spills and pipeline attacks.

- Shell, the main producer in the US Gulf of Mexico, indicated that repairing the West Delta-143 platform will take at least several months, shaving off some 250,000 b/d of production over Q4 2021.

- More than 16% of US Gulf of Mexico production is still shut-in, equivalent to almost 300,000 b/d as the pace of restoring output has weakened substantially this week.

2. Gas Prices Continue Their Insane Run

- Europe’s benchmark TTF pricing has netted another all-time high this week, with front-month ICE prices reaching €75 per MWh ($25 per mmBtu) this Monday, before dipping closer to the €70 per MWh threshold.

- In the meantime, spot LNG prices in Asia continued their upward movement, too, surging past $25 per mmBtu this week in unison with Europe.

- Russia’s pipeline gas monopoly Gazprom has still failed to book additional October capacity as it continues to replenish domestic inventories, while landed LNG prices in Europe are more than fourfold their seasonal average.

-…

