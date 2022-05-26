Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

U.S. Refiners Set To Add Just 350,000 Bpd Capacity By End-2023

Rystad: Oil And Gas Investment To Rise 20% In 2022

How Will China’s Covid Containment Policy Affect Emerging Markets?

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

Is It Time To Buy Oil And Gas Pipeline Stocks?

By Editorial Dept - May 26, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
This month we are taking another look at pipelines, specifically those used to transport oil and gas from the field to refineries. There is an odd disparity in the fortunes of these companies and the refiners we looked at last month, Valero Energy and Phillips 66, (NYSE:PSX). Refiners have continued a relentless upward march month over month, while most pipelines are flat to slightly higher.

I am not suggesting that there is a direct link between these two types of companies, because, although they are interdependent on each other, they have vastly different business models. That said, if you focus on the interdependence, i.e. pipelines are required to move oil and gas to refineries in order for the latter to make the refined products we all use and need, there should be some “sympathetic” price movement in one sector when the other is responding so rapidly to market forces.

Now if you were expecting me to solve this riddle for you, you are going to be disappointed. I have given up trying to prognosticate when the pipeline industry will be revalued to reflect the importance of its asset base, and the criticality of its presence in the energy security story. I still think it will happen, but it’s anybody’s guess as to when.

We are going to start thinking of pipelines as primarily income vehicles that in a rising market receive a stream of income that provides the funds flow to pay above-average distributions to unitholders. Their…

