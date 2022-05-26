Saudi Arabia Is Not Spending Its Oil Windfall

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +4.00 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.2 +3.16 +2.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 9.310 +0.339 +3.78%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.965 +0.098 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.879 +0.047 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.879 +0.047 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.1 +1.35 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +1.11 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 108.7 -0.21 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.7 -0.04 -0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.5 -0.20 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 89.80 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 96.23 +0.56 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 112.5 +0.56 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 110.7 +0.56 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 108.6 +0.56 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 107.9 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 111.4 +0.56 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 106.1 +0.56 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 116.2 +0.27 +0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 104.3 +0.56 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 115.8 +2.04 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Breaking News:

Here's How Russian Crude Is Finding Its Way To Customers

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

Norway, western Europe’s largest oil…

Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

Scientists have made a major…

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

Steel and natural gas prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Is Not Spending Its Oil Windfall

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 26, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia is not in a hurry to boost government spending.
  • During this upcycle, the Saudis are intent on replenishing coffers before increasing spending.
  • The Kingdom booked a budget surplus of $15.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, will hold the huge revenues it is currently receiving at $100-plus oil in its current account and will not immediately spend it on development, growth, and diversification projects as it did in the past boom cycles for oil prices.

After years of budget deficits when oil prices slumped in 2015-2016 and in 2020, the Kingdom is now enjoying a budget surplus, but it is not in a hurry to boost government spending, Bloomberg reports.

“The surplus achieved in Q1 is shown in the government current account and has not yet been deposited to government reserves nor transferred to other groups,” Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in a statement to Bloomberg. “This allocation will occur after the surplus is realized, which means after the closing of the fiscal year,” the minister added.

During this upcycle, the Saudis are intent on replenishing coffers before increasing spending. It’s likely that the Kingdom will first repay debts and transfer some cash into the sovereign wealth fund or the National Development Fund, which invests in infrastructure in the country.

Saudi Arabia, which has suffered through the previous busts in the oil industry when reserves quickly vanished with oil prices crumbling, now looks to have a fiscal sustainability plan under which reserves don’t drop below a certain share of GDP.

“According to that policy, our reserves shall not fall below a certain percentage level of GDP. That figure would be in the double digits,” al-Jadaan told Reuters earlier this week.

Currently, Saudi Arabia is enjoying a windfall from the high oil prices.

The Kingdom booked a budget surplus of $15.3 billion (57.491 billion Saudi riyals) in the first quarter of 2022, the ministry of finance said earlier this month. Oil revenues soared by 58 percent to $49 billion (183.7 billion Saudi riyals) between January and March.

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports soared by 123%, or by $16.7 billion, in March 2022 compared to the same month last year, the General Authority for Statistics said yesterday.

For full-year 2022, oil revenues in Saudi Arabia are expected to surge by 66 percent to around $249 billion, Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment said earlier this month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Hits Oil & Gas Companies With 25% Windfall Tax
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread
Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com