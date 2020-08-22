Is Exploring For Oil Still Profitable?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 42.34 -0.48 -1.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 44.35 -0.55 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.55 -0.65 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.07 -0.29 -0.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.82 -0.29 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 43.22 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 39.27 -0.29 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.12 -0.29 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 40.27 -0.29 -0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 37.37 -0.29 -0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.75 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 6 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 5 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 24 hours Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 2 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Biden declares for China
  • 2 hours I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 3 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 day In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Dip To Record Low In June

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Is A Risky One

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Is A Risky One

Petrochemicals are projected to underpin…

3 Great Ways To Play The 2020 Gold Rush

3 Great Ways To Play The 2020 Gold Rush

The COVID pandemic has sparked…

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Exploring For Oil Still Profitable?

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 22, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

This year has brought the uncertain future of the energy industry to a head. The novel coronavirus has catalyzed and brought to the surface discussions that have been percolating for years about the global clean energy transition and the end of an era for oil. And the discussion is not just philosophical--it’s fiscal. As Oilprice reported last week, “Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil.”  Supermajor oil companies, especially in Europe, are moving away from oil extraction toward more lucrative pursuits like energy trading and renewable energy production. “Companies like Shell aren’t going to stop producing oil, but it will become less important as the world increasingly embraces less carbon-intensive forms of energy,” oil strategist Julian Lee recently wrote in a column for Bloomberg Opinion earlier this month. “As they become more focused on natural gas, electricity, and, very likely, hydrogen, their ability to offset any weaknesses in their core activities through trading profits are likely to be severely curtailed.”

Just this week, Bloomberg continued this line of reporting, writing that oil companies are now wondering if looking for oil is even worth it. At this point, any new acquisitions could easily end up being more of a liability than an asset. In fact, there is already a growing list of what are known in the biz as “stranded assets,” which are already purchased, yet-untapped oil reserves that no longer make sense to exploit.

One soon-to-be example of this is the Falkland Islands, which were “once at the forefront of a new era for the oil industry as companies scoured the planet for resources.” Bloomberg reports that the estimated 1.7 billion barrels of crude in the waters surrounding the islands in the Southern Atlantic will likely remain right where it is, as the cost-benefit analyses favor letting the purchases remain an untapped sunk cost. Unfortunately, these stranded assets could also cost the oil companies that own them “huge sums to mothball.”

“As the coronavirus ravages economies and cripples demand, European oil majors have made some uncomfortable admissions in recent months: oil and gas worth billions of dollars might never be pumped out of the ground,” says the report. There are a number of reasons for this, not the least of which is the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Low oil demand and a catalyzed clean energy transition will more than likely leave fossil fuel prices too low to incentivize production at the same time that levies on carbon emissions are set to increase. “These two simple assumptions mean that tapping some fields no longer makes economic sense.”

Related: Low Prices Put The Brakes On Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Supermajors are already changing their strategy. Business does not favor nostalgia, and the savvier Big Oil companies are moving headlong into the energy transition and leaving oil behind without a second look. Just this month BP publicly announced that it will no longer do any oil exploration in new countries. Evidently, the era of Big Oil manifest destiny is drawing to a close. 

Under the looming shadow of peak oil demand, exploration is fast becoming old-fashioned. A Rystad Energy AS consultant, as paraphrased by Bloomberg, “expects about 10% of the world’s recoverable oil resources—some 125 billion barrels—to become obsolete.”

The list of projects most at risk of becoming stranded assets “includes deepwater discoveries off Brazil, Angola, and in the Gulf of Mexico,” according to Rystad research VP Parul Chopra. “Canadian oil-sands projects such as the expansion of the Sunrise development in Alberta are also in doubt.”

Some supermajors have been slower than others to accept peak oil as an inevitability in the near future. European companies are already pivoting toward green energy and trading as the core of their business model, transitioning from Big Oil to Big Energy. In the U.S. it’s a different story, where the current administration has not followed the global trend of building a green post-corona stimulus package. But even on this side of the Atlantic, the tide is beginning to turn in the private sector, where the data clearly shows that green energy holds great promise for lowering the staggering unemployment rate and even McDonald’s is begging Congress for clean energy. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are U.S. Utilities About To Become Politicized?

Next Post

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com