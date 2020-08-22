What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 42.34 -0.48 -1.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 44.35 -0.55 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.55 -0.65 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.33 -0.35 -0.86%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.448 +0.096 +4.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.07 -0.29 -0.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.82 -0.29 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 43.22 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 39.27 -0.29 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 37.82 -0.29 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.12 -0.29 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 40.27 -0.29 -0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 37.37 -0.29 -0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.17 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.75 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.82 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 47.32 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 5 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 1 hour Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 4 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 23 hours Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 2 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Biden declares for China
  • 1 hour I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 3 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 day In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Dip To Record Low In June

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Is A Risky One

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Is A Risky One

Petrochemicals are projected to underpin…

Is This The End Of The Big Stimulus Rally?

Is This The End Of The Big Stimulus Rally?

Oil is set to close…

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia appears to have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 22, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

COVID-19 has disrupted the global economy in a truly unprecedented fashion. This unanticipated interruption to business-as-usual and the near-unstoppable momentum of the economic industry has given the world the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a breather, reevaluate, and redesign our pathway forward. The Global Economic Forum has advocated for using this unique moment to engineer and embrace a “new energy order” and a “great reset.” Europe has designed green stimulus packages that place clean energy at the heart of the continent’s post-corona economic recovery and European Big Oil is transitioning to being Big Energy.

In the United States, while we are so far lagging behind much of the rest of the world in terms of a green recovery (to the extent that companies like McDonalds have directly petitioned Congress to take action on clean energy investment), a green stimulus package is at the heart of the current Presidential race and a major component of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s platform.

When faced head-on with the future, it is often best practice to base world-building decision making on lessons of the past. The coronavirus may be novel, but the global economic recession is an old hat for this generation. This week, Greentech Media published an article suggesting that the global community look to “lessons from 2009 for a Green Stimulus today” -- the successes as much as the failures of our road to economic recovery a decade ago.

A number of clean energy companies funded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA)-- “which set out $90 billion for clean energy at the depth of that recession” -- have since gone under. These companies include Tonopah Solar Energy, Solyndra and Abound Solar. But, happily, these bankruptcies are in the minority. “Despite such failures,” writes Greentech Media, “DOE loan guarantee programs for new energy technologies — enacted during the George W. Bush administration — have been a success overall. The DOE has disbursed nearly $30 billion to new and emerging technologies, with overall portfolio losses around just 2.7 percent, which is better than that achieved by most major banks. So far, the government has already received $3.15 billion in interest payments, with less than $1 billion in actual and estimated losses.”

The program’s successes are also far more notable than its failures. Few people have heard of Tonopah Solar Energy, Solyndra, or Abound Solar, but who hasn’t heard of Tesla, one of the program’s greatest success stories? “In the decade since ARRA’s passage, the solar PV space has transformed from a nascent market to an energy-industry powerhouse as installation costs fell about 70 percent.”

Related: Saudi Oil Minister: Oil Demand Could See A 97% Recovery By The End Of 2020

The context today is vastly different than it was in 2009, but enough factors of the coming economic recession are the same that the ARRA is being considered by many as a template for a post-pandemic “green stimulus” package. The landscape has changed: solar and wind have matured and outgrown their subsidies, and the looming threat of catastrophic climate change grows closer and more dire every day. But ARRA’s successes and failures can teach us a lot about how to approach a new green stimulus: first and foremost, setting the right expectations.

“The biggest mistake we made with the loan guarantee process through the Recovery Act was failing to set the right expectations,” Boundary Stone Partners’ co-founder and partner Jeff Navin was quoted by Greentech Media. Navin worked at both the Labor Department and the Department of Energy during the Obama administration. “Every loan portfolio at every bank in America has some portion of the portfolio that doesn’t perform,” he continued.

Accepting a small and inevitable margin of failure is integral to a stimulus package being--and being seen as--successful. So while the ARRA wasn’t perfect, it was pretty darn cold, and the U.S. could do much worse than to take a page from the Bush administration’s book and inject some money into clean energy--a hugely promising sector for economic growth and jobs creation as well as planetary health--before it’s too late.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Exploring For Oil Still Profitable?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com