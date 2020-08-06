Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.99 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 26 mins 45.09 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 43.05 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 +0.73 +1.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.77 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.16 +0.83 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.24 +1.53 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.11 +0.49 +1.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 45.67 +1.52 +3.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.29 +1.66 +3.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 28.26 -0.81 -2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.24 +0.49 +1.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.19 +0.49 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.59 +0.49 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 38.84 +0.49 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.04 +0.49 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.79 +0.49 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.19 +0.49 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.74 +0.59 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.93 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 5 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 5 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 12 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 17 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 39 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 21 mins Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...
  • 17 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes

Breaking News:

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

Low Oil Prices Force BP To Slash Dividends

Oil major BP cut its…

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Although Oman has engaged with…

U.S. Natural Gas Assets Are Selling For Pennies On The Dollar

U.S. Natural Gas Assets Are Selling For Pennies On The Dollar

Range Resources has agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 06, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

It’s been a rough year for oil, to say that least. And the worst isn’t over yet. Even though oil demand, and therefore oil prices, have been slowly recovering, that upward trajectory is now running out of steam and we’re headed toward a slump amidst what will almost certainly be a yearslong recession in the wake of the economic fallout from the devastating spread of the novel coronavirus. Even as oil demand and prices have recovered, the tried and true economic model is no longer a failsafe option for oil and gas companies. Pumping crude just isn’t paying the bills. This is not solely due to the COVID-19 pandemic--it’s been a long evolution in the sector. “Over the past decade, the ‘oil’ companies, whose profits were mostly derived from pumping crude out of the oil fields they discovered, transformed themselves into ‘oil and gas’ companies,” oil strategist Julian Lee wrote for Bloomberg Opinion this week. “Now they are evolving once again to become ‘energy’ companies. Shell’s latest report shows that almost half of its production was natural gas, compared with less than 40 percent in 2005.”

The op-ed, entitled “Think Big Oil Makes Its Cash Pumping Crude? Not Anymore,” argues that Big Oil’s money is now in trading, not in extraction and refining. “The swing is likely to become even more pronounced,” Lee writes. “Companies like Shell aren’t going to stop producing oil, but it will become less important as the world increasingly embraces less carbon-intensive forms of energy. As they become more focused on natural gas, electricity and, very likely, hydrogen, their ability to offset any weaknesses in their core activities through trading profits are likely to be severely curtailed.”

This tracks with global trends toward a decarbonized economy that has been significantly heightened by the novel coronavirus’ extreme disruption to business as usual. This unforeseen pause to the previously unstoppable momentum of the global energy industry has driven world leaders to reconsider their options for a greener future. The World Economic Forum has strongly advocated for the development of a “new energy order”and a “great reset”. What’s more, according to reporting by NPR, “around the world leaders see opportunity in the global pandemic to address the other big problem humanity faces: climate change.” These leaders include the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, and the European Union, all of which are currently considering or actively drafting green stimulus packages. Even dozens of surprising blue chip companies are pushing for a green energy stimulus.

Related: Argentina Scrambles To Salvage Its Shale Boom

Big Oil, particularly in Europe, has already seen the writing on the wall, and accepting the decline of conventional fossil fuels has saved them, protecting them to some extent from the battering oil prices took in April. But it may not be enough going forward, if oil and gas truly do go the way of the dodo any time soon. “Trading saved European Big Oil from the full impact of this year’s oil crisis,” Lee writes for Bloomberg Opinion. “It’s not the first time that massive profits from in-house trading desks ameliorated poor operating results from the core business of finding and producing hydrocarbons — and it won’t be the last. But the companies may struggle to carry this safety net into the era of decarbonization.”

But so far, trading has managed to save European companies from the far more devastating fate that their production-focused U.S. counterparts have suffered in recent months. Royal Dutch Shell Plc even turned a profit in the April-June quarter despite their oil and gas production being down 7 percent for the year and 11 percent in the quarter, which was “offset by aggressive cost and capital-expenditure reductions, plus a ‘very strong’ trading result.” By contrast, Chevron, which avoids pure trading, just reported “its worst quarterly loss in at least three decades and warned that the global Covid-19 pandemic may continue to drag on earnings.”

The clear takeaway here is that Big Oil needs to evolve to survive--even if that means turning into Big Trade, or even Big Renewable.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Demand For Offshore Oil Rigs To Return In 2022

Next Post

Cobalt Price Squeeze Could Derail The EV Boom
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded
U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies
Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com