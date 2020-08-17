Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.76 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 45.37 +0.57 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.93 -0.30 -0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.005 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.98 -0.40 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.62 -0.72 -1.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 mins 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.26 -0.08 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.01 -0.23 -0.56%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 42.41 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.06 -0.23 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.01 -0.23 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 38.31 -0.13 -0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.46 -0.13 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.56 +0.32 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.60 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.75 +4.68 +11.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 hour Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 9 mins Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 3 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 35 mins Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 43 mins BLM and Reparations
  • 1 day https://electrek.co/2020/08/15/tesla-world-biggest-casting-machine-outside-fremont-factory/
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 1 day Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 13 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 1 day Biden declares for China
  • 2 days Buying votes is cool now.
  • 2 days Visit with Your Local Antifa Members!

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Fuel Seized By U.S. Was Not Iranian…. But It Was

Low Quality Crude Is Crushing Venezuelan Oil Exports

Low Quality Crude Is Crushing Venezuelan Oil Exports

Poor crude quality is dealing…

U.S. Sends Crude Oil To World’s Top Exporter Saudi Arabia

U.S. Sends Crude Oil To World’s Top Exporter Saudi Arabia

The U.S. sent in June…

Big Oil Forced To Change Strategy After The Oil Price Crash

Big Oil Forced To Change Strategy After The Oil Price Crash

Big oil was forced to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

By Alex Kimani - Aug 17, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Booms and bust cycles are very much a part of investing in the fossil fuel sector. In previous energy downturns, prices frequently experienced serious slumps, but oil and gas companies mostly kept faith in their biggest asset: Oil and gas reserves buried deep in the ground. But things are markedly different this time around. 

Faced with pandemic-driven demand destruction and a relentless call for climate-conscious and ethical investing, oil executives are resigning themselves to the uncomfortable fact that a significant amount of their vast oil and gas reserves will end up totally worthless.

So much so, that's it may hardly be worth it to entertain new exploration at this point. And "discovery" news these days doesn't tempt investors like it once did. 

You know things have truly gone to the dogs when the likes of BP Plc.(NYSE:BP)-- a company that doubled down on its aggressive drilling right after the historic 2015 UN Climate Change Agreement--finally gave in saying "..concerns about carbon emissions and climate change mean that it is increasingly unlikely that the world's reserves of oil will ever be exhausted." BP has announced one of the largest asset writedowns of any oil major this year after slashing up to $17.5 billion off the value of its assets and conceded that it "expects the pandemic to hasten the shift away from fossil fuels."

BP owns a series of high-risk prospects including deepwater discoveries off Brazil, Angola and in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sunrise deposit jointly owned with Canada's Husky Energy Inc., has an abundant supply of bitumen estimated at 3.7 billion barrels but requiring a complicated extraction process. Related: Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 'arrogant' ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has resisted writing down any shale assets this year, remaining adamant that oil and gas values will eventually  recover.

However, the decision of whether or not to declare their prized gems worthless might soon be taken out of Big Oil's hands.

2025: D-Day for Stranded Assets

The Paris Climate Agreement set to limit global warming to no more than below 2 degrees by the turn of the century if our planet is to avoid catastrophic and irreversible climate change. But here's the alarming news: Our current trajectory shows that we are heading for a 3.2 degrees temperature rise by 2100, which gives us a tiny 10-year window to severely curtail our greenhouse gas emissions or forever face the consequences of our folly.

Unfortunately, precious little has been achieved since the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2016. Last year's UN climate summit (COP25) in Madrid was a dismal failure with no new goals set despite hosting delegates from nearly 200 countries.

However, companies like Exxon that continue to value their oil and gas assets based on 'business as usual' government policies could be whistling past the graveyard. This is the case because these companies are working on the assumption that governments will not take any "forceful action" in a bid to combat climate change.  Related: Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt

Yet, this view might be wishful thinking. Back in January, Andrew Grant, senior analyst at Carbon Tracker, had warned that  new regulations regarding climate change are likely to be "forceful, abrupt, and disorderly" with decisive policy response likely to be seen from 2025 that will "seriously hit the fossil-fuel industry."  

Companies at the biggest risk

Grant's warning appears to have aged well, with the global oil and gas sector expected to write off a staggering $300 billion in stranded assets in the current year alone, and nearly a trillion over the next few years if governments begin to get aggressive with global climate goals.

All eyes will be on the next UN Climate summit (COP26) set to be held in Glasgow, which will hopefully achieve much more than its predecessor.

Bearing this in mind, companies that have aggressively written off their stranded assets such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Hess Corp.(NYSE:HES), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) could be safer long-term picks than others like Exxon that are still stubbornly clinging to their potentially worthless assets. Indeed, even long-suffering OXY is finally beginning to get some Wall Street love with JPMorgan recently upgrading the stock "given the magnitude of underperformance, the de-risking of the maturity wall and the recent stability in the oil price."

Thankfully, even Exxon might slowly be coming to its senses after its recent decision to devalue its massive Kearl Lake mine north of Fort McMurray and ditch its debt-fueled US$30 billion-a-year plan to rebuild its aging worldwide portfolio.

America's Big Oil is likely to be safe in the medium-term if Trump is re-elected, but could be in for interesting times if his chief Democrat adversary with his $5 trillion climate plan trounces him in the November elections. Trump has continued to roll back Obama-era climate regulations, with the EPA recently waiving federal requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has approved a sweeping plan to sell drilling rights in Alaska's 19M-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for the first time ever.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oiprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government
The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry

The Revolutionary Tech Breathing New Life Into A $600 Billion Industry
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com