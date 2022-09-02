Is Energy The Place For Investors To Hide As Stocks Tumble?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.18 +2.57 +2.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.91 +2.55 +2.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.08 +2.90 +3.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.083 -0.179 -1.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 +0.068 +2.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 +0.068 +2.87%

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Shell Is Preparing To Replace Its CEO

The U.S. Power Grid Can’t Support Its Climate Pledges

The U.S. Power Grid Can’t Support Its Climate Pledges

America’s aging power grid has…

Liberty Energy Chief Executive: Oil Is Far From Dead

Liberty Energy Chief Executive: Oil Is Far From Dead

Chris Wright, chief executive of…

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As China Renews Covid Lockdowns

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As China Renews Covid Lockdowns

Oil prices continued to collapse…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Is Energy The Place For Investors To Hide As Stocks Tumble?

By Editorial Dept - Sep 02, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
It has been a rough couple of weeks for stock investors. The S&P 500 lost close to ten percent from its August 16th high to its Thursday low as the market came to grips with the reality of the Fed’s rate hikes and their intention to continue on that path until inflation is beaten, even if that means risking a full-blown recession. Things came to a head at the end of last week when Jay Powell, in a speech at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming summit, indulged in some serious central-bank-splaining as he told the smart people on Wall Street just that, that rate hikes could slow economic growth.

Given that a recession is now a real possibility, the immediate future for the stock market now looks a little bleak, and that has led to the usual rush of articles and TV interviews giving advice as to where investors can hide. Whenever that happens these days, it seems, energy is the first place suggested. The theory is that it is a recession proof sector. I mean, we all need energy, right, whatever the economic conditions? The problem, though, is that the main influence on stocks in the energy sector isn’t demand in the economy, it is the price of oil, and the prospects there aren’t too hot right now.

Of course, oil prices themselves are sensitive to actual and projected economic growth, but that isn’t the only thing that moves them. There is a supply side to the equation as well and, for a while now, supply has been restricted. The obvious reason for that…

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

