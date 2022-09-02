Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.01 +2.40 +2.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.72 +2.36 +2.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.08 +2.90 +3.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.065 -0.197 -2.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 +0.065 +2.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.450 +0.065 +2.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 7 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Shell Is Preparing To Replace Its CEO

Mysterious Deaths Mount In Russia As Lukoil Chairman Falls From Window

Mysterious Deaths Mount In Russia As Lukoil Chairman Falls From Window

The chair of Russia’s Lukoil…

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

In July, natural gas consumption…

Texas Is Leading The Fight Against ESG Investing

Texas Is Leading The Fight Against ESG Investing

Texas is taking a hard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

By Irina Slav - Sep 02, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT
  • According to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, the world is facing an unprecedented rise in civil unrest due to rising inflation and energy costs.
  • In Europe, even some of the wealthiest nations are facing extreme risk of protest, including the Netherlands and Germany.
  • While wealthy governments may be able to buy more time, it appears that the worst of this crisis is yet to come.
Join Our Community

Germany and Norway, two of the wealthiest states in Europe, are among countries that are experiencing disruptions to everyday life that in some countries could lead to civil unrest.

This is according to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, whose new civil unrest index report revealed that more than 50 percent of the 198 countries covered by the index saw an increase in civil unrest in the past quarter.

“The world is facing an unprecedented rise in civil unrest as governments of all stripes grapple with the impacts of inflation on the price of staple foods and energy,” principal analyst Torbjorn Soldvedt said.

“The data, covering seven years, shows that the last quarter saw more countries witness an increase in risks from civil unrest than at any time since the Index was released,” he noted.

If that’s not bad enough, Soldvedt said that the worst is still to come.

“With more than 80% of countries around the world seeing inflation above 6%, socioeconomic risks are reaching critical levels. Almost half of all the countries on the CUI are now categorized as high- or extreme-risk, and a large number of states are expected to experience a further deterioration over the next six months.”

The countries with extreme risk of protests include, perhaps unsurprisingly, Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Europe has been badly shaken by an energy crunch that began last year due to low energy production and low gas storage levels, worsened this year after Russia invaded Ukraine and the EU responded with sanctions and is about to get worse still as the sanction push continues with a price cap on Russian oil shipments to be discussed by G7 today.

According to Verisk Maplecroft’s report, wealthy governments who can “spend their way out of the crisis” have a good chance of surviving the unrest. Those who lack to funds to pay to shield citizens from excessive energy prices may end up paying with their positions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb On Expectations Of An OPEC+ Production Cut
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 
China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com