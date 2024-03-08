Iran's Oil Production Rises Despite Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.95 -0.98 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 -0.99 -1.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.34 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.800 -0.018 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Iran's Oil Production Rises Despite Sanctions

By Editorial Dept - Mar 08, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
oil

1. Guyana Takes Over European Oil Markets

- Guyanese crude exports to Europe hit an all-time high in February, moving to 432,000 b/d, as the continent’s buyers mopped up additional barrels coming from the recently launched Payara Gold stream.

- With the increasing flow of Guyanese cargoes, Europe’s own medium sour grade Johan Sverdrup, the largest producing field across the continent, has seen an unprecedented decline in its prices.

- Sverdrup differentials soared to multi-dollar premiums at the end of last year as Red Sea disruptions prompted Europe to buy locally, but now the Norwegian grade sells for a -$3 per barrel discount.

- Guyana is expected to produce more than 1 million b/d by late 2026, with production further boosted by the 250,000 b/d Yellowtail, 250,000 b/d Uaru and 250,000 b/d Whiptail projects.

2. China’s Coking Coal Industry Asks for State Protection

- Zhao Jianze, chairman of China’s largest coal miner, said the country’s coking coal industry needs state protection to reduce “disorderly competition” amidst flatlining prices, trending around ¥1,750 per metric tonne ($240/mt).

- With Zhao being a committee member at China’s consultative conference, his calls for limiting output and consolidating smaller coking coal producers into state-owned enterprises might resonate in Beijing.

- In contrast to thermal coal production where China keeps on…

