OPEC+ Boosts Oil Prices But Downside Risk Remans

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.90 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.93 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.34 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.799 -0.019 -1.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.526 -0.028 -1.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.526 -0.028 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves to Diversify from the Dollar

Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves to Diversify from the Dollar

Gold's recent surge to new…

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Sizeable surpluses in the lithium,…

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

As long as demand remains…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Boosts Oil Prices But Downside Risk Remans

By Editorial Dept - Mar 08, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC

April West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures have seen varied movements in the past week, influenced by a range of global factors. The interplay of U.S. crude inventories, OPEC+ production decisions, fluctuating demand from China, Middle East tensions, the U.S. dollar's value, and anticipations of the Federal Reserve's policy have all played roles in shaping crude oil prices.

OPEC+ Production Strategy

OPEC+, with Saudi Arabia and Russia at the forefront, has extended its voluntary oil output reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter of 2024. Saudi Arabia's continuation of its 1 million bpd cut, keeping its output around 9 million bpd, and Russia's additional cut of 471,000 bpd, were significant steps. These moves underscore OPEC+'s strategy to control the oil supply in a market with unpredictable demand. The cumulative cuts since 2022 by OPEC+ now stand at approximately 5.86 million bpd, nearly 5.7% of global daily demand.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Report

The U.S. EIA report revealed that crude inventories increased by 1.4 million barrels to 448.5 million barrels in the week ending March 1, less than the forecasted 2.1 million-barrel rise. In contrast, gasoline stocks fell sharply by 4.5 million barrels to 239.7 million barrels, and distillate stockpiles decreased by 4.1 million barrels to 117 million barrels. These figures suggest a strengthening in fuel demand and refining activity, which could support…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

Next Post

Israel Expects to Remain in Gaza for 10 Years
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com