Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 5 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 22 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 22 hours 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 22 hours 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 22 hours 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 50.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 55.65 +4.79 +9.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.10 -1.76 -2.48%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.95 +0.09 +0.14%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 63.20 -0.16 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 67.85 -1.26 -1.82%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.50 -0.36 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 22 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 6 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 4 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 6 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 11 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 10 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 56 mins Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 10 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 9 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 10 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 20 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Alt Text

UK Torn Between Hydrogen And U.S. LNG

As its gas dependence grows,…

Alt Text

Can The Saudi Exchange Survive The Aramco Listing?

Despite efforts of the chief…

Alt Text

The Gulf State That Needs $113 Oil

Despite having 125 million barrels…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

By Irina Slav - May 14, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Iranian oil

One country must be quite pleased with the prospect of new U.S. economic sanctions against Iran’s oil industry, and this country is the largest oil importer in the world, and is Iran’s largest single oil client.

When China launched its long-awaited yuan-priced oil futures last month, it did so as part of its strategy to expand the international clout of its currency. Now, with U.S. sanctions on Iran’s horizon, the yuan could further advance down this road, as Beijing has vowed to continue buying Iranian crude, which will most likely be paid in yuan.

Iran should be on board with the idea. The country has made it clear even before President Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA that it would prefer to settle its trade in currencies other than the greenback, to which it has limited access.

Last month, Tehran and Moscow inked a deal to conduct all its business in goods rather than in dollars as both seek to reduce the influence of the U.S. currency on their economies. A month earlier, Iran banned settlement of import deals in dollars and ditched the currency in favor of the euro in reporting its forex reserves. In other words, Iran will be more than happy to take in Chinese yuan for its crude, or alternatively, to apply some oil-for-goods exchange scheme similar to the one agreed with Russia. Related: Biofuel Breakthrough Uses Algae To Create Hydrogen

The point is that those one million barrels daily that new Iran sanctions are supposed to take off the market may not in fact be taken off the market. Analysts are citing this figure because that’s how much Iranian crude left global markets during the period when both the U.S. and the EU had sanctions in place against Tehran.

But then they agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly called the Iran nuclear deal, and sanctions were lifted. This time, Washington is playing the sanction game alone. The European signatories to the deal have made it abundantly clear that they are not pulling out just because Washington is doing it.

Germany, one of the signatories, has also said it will protect its companies doing business in Iran. Chances are that France will follow—Total has a major interest in Iran’s South Pars gas field. On top of that, Europe is the largest buyer of Iranian oil—collectively European countries bought 624,000 bpd on average last year. Related: Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Unlike last time, everyone wants to continue buying Iranian oil, and although some may be forced to buy less, China is not bound by any economic or national security dependence on the United States. Iran, for its part, needs markets for its oil, even if it sells it for yuan and then converts the Chinese currency into, say, euros, which will come at a cost. After all, it’s better to sell more cheaply than not to sell at all.

What’s more, China will likely increase its investments in Iran’s oil industry. Iran is part of Beijing’s One Belt, One Road infrastructure investment initiative, and securing a chunk of Iran’s oil industry is a natural element of the initiative. Buying Iranian oil for yuans will only complement it.

Settling Iranian imports in yuan is just the beginning. In the long run, it would make sense for many oil trades to be carried out in the currency of the top importer. But it will take years for the yuan to undermine the dollar as the ultimate petrocurrency, and it would also involve risks, some observers familiar with Robert Triffin’s Dilemma have noted. In the short term, however, the U.S. sanctions may well be presenting a win-win situation for China and Iran.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Production Stagnates In April

Next Post

Expert Analysis: What’s Next For Russian Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

 Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com