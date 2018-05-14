OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.10 +0.40 +0.57%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.39 +1.27 +1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Mars US 3 days 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 4 days 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 4 days 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 4 days 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 50.39 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.20 -0.66 -1.30%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 70.20 -0.66 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.20 -0.66 -1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.66 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.45 -0.66 -0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.20 -0.66 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 days Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 3 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 5 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 2 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 18 mins China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 2 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 3 days Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 3 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Focuses On Shale, Prepares To Sell North Sea Assets

Alt Text

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday…

Alt Text

Who Was Buying Iranian Oil And What Happens Next?

With President Trump’s withdrawal from…

Alt Text

Never Trust A Banker About Oil Prices

As quarterly reports continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT offshore oil rig

OPEC revised up on Monday its forecast for global oil demand growth this year, but noted that sanctions, tariffs, and the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal point to rising uncertainty over the global economic growth momentum.

In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report out today, OPEC revised up its global oil demand growth estimate by 25,000 bpd from the April report, to 1.65 million bpd. The upward revision was mainly the result of firm OECD data for the first quarter of 2018. Better-than-expected data from Asia, including India and Latin America, also prompted OPEC to revise oil demand growth in non-OECD nations higher. China is expected to lead oil demand growth this year, followed by other Asian countries and OECD Americas, OPEC said.

In terms of non-OPEC oil supply, the cartel revised the forecast marginally higher compared to last month’s assessment, by 10,000 bpd, and now expects non-OPEC supply growth at 1.72 million bpd year on year in 2018.

Discussing global economic growth, however, OPEC pointed out that “the build-up of potentially disruptive concerns has increased,” citing the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia, tariffs on Chinese products in combination with considerable requests by the U.S. in trade negotiations with China, U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, prolonged North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations, and the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran.

“In conclusion, global growth momentum seems to be well established in the short-term, and the most recent weakness, seen mainly in some OECD economies, may only be temporary. Major emerging economies’ growth dynamics have thus far counterbalanced this soft spot, and global growth may recover in the remainder of the year due to US fiscal stimulus and a rebound in OECD growth. However, after a period of a considerable growth, uncertainties seem to be on the rise,” OPEC said. Related: Bank Of America: Oil Prices Could Hit $100 Next Year

Another highlight of OPEC’s report is that total OECD commercial oil stocks—the cartel’s current metric for the production pact’s success—were just 9 million barrels above the latest five-year average, according to preliminary data for March 2018.

OPEC’s production increased by 12,000 bpd in April over March, to average 31.93 million bpd in April, as Saudi Arabia boosted its production by 46,500 bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. The increase in Saudi Arabia (still within its quota under the deal), as well as small increases in Algeria, Iran, and Libya, were offset by another slump in Venezuela’s production and lower output in Angola, Nigeria, and Qatar.

Venezuela’s crude oil production in April plunged by 41,700 bpd from March to average 1.436 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Boosts Investment Amid Higher Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on May 14 2018 said:
    OPEC’s lifting of oil demand forecast is a confirmation of the robustness of the global oil market fundamentals and the virtually re-balanced market.

    But the fact that this surge in demand comes amid rising geopolitical concerns tells us that strong bullish trends can more than offset adverse geopolitical developments unless there is a supply disruption in one of the major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq or Iran or a war.

    It also tells us that the global oil market has mitigated the impact of these geopolitical concerns by factoring them in long time ago. Still, they can add $1-$2 to a barrel of oil.

    The OPEC report also highlights the fact that the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement has done a sterling job in reducing OECD commercial stocks to just 9 million barrels above the latest five-year average. That is why the production cut agreement will become a permanent fixture of any future oil strategies by OPEC and Russia well into the future.

    I believe oil prices are heading towards $80 a barrel this year, rising to $80-$85 in 2019 and hitting $100 or higher by 2020. Nothing in the global oil market so far indicates that there could be a different trajectory for oil prices.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com