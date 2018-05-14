Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At Aramco Facility

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.08 +0.38 +0.54%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.39 +1.27 +1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Mars US 3 days 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 4 days 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 4 days 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 4 days 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 50.39 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.20 -0.66 -1.30%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 70.20 -0.66 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.20 -0.66 -1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.66 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.45 -0.66 -0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.20 -0.66 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 days Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 3 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 5 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 2 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 18 mins China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 2 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 3 days Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 3 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Focuses On Shale, Prepares To Sell North Sea Assets

Alt Text

Iran Threatens To Restart Nuclear Enrichment Program

Iran is threatening to restart…

Alt Text

A Geopolitical Red Herring For Oil Markets

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

Saudi Power Struggle Could Destabilize The Entire Middle East

Political instability may be growing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At Aramco Facility

By Julianne Geiger - May 14, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Ballistic missile

Armed Yemeni Houthis launched yet another ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco on Monday, according to Houthi TV station al-Masirah tv.

No damage has yet been reported, with a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis saying that Saudi air defense forces had tracked the missile, which had landed in the middle of the uninhabited desert, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Houthis targeted an Aramco facility in the Jizan province, the latest in a string of escalating tensions between the Houthis and the Kingdom. Saudi Aramco has a 400,000-bpd refinery in Jazan in the country’s southwest. The refinery is part of a project for a Jazan Economic City that will also contain a terminal.

The Houthi Shiite rebel group is aligned with Iran and has been fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen since 2015. Today’s attack is one of a string of escalations in recent weeks, with the Houthi rebels firing or claiming to have fired multiple missiles at Saudi Arabia since then, but they have caused little damage, and many of those missiles have been intercepted by the Saudi military.

Yemen lies along one of the main global oil chokepoints in the Red Sea. Millions of barrels of crude oil pass Yemeni shores from the Suez Canal en route to Europe every day. Related: OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

The attacks come just a day after Saudi troops landed on the Yemeni island of Socotra, according to al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition. The soldiers were there on a training and support mission with Yemeni forces, according to al-Malki.

Earlier last month, a Saudi oil tanker was targeted by the Houthi movement off Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, sustaining minor damages and completing its course north.

The violence escalated toward the end of last year, with the Houthis threatening to start attacking oil tankers and warships sailing under enemy flag if the Gulf coalition fighting it in the country does not reopen its ports.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia's Needs Have Become Iran's Problems
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com