Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.64 -0.06 -0.08%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.04 -0.08 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.817 +0.011 +0.39%
Mars US 2 days 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 3 days 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.817 +0.011 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 3 days 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 3 days 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 3 days 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 3 days 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 4 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 3 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 3 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 17 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 2 days Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 2 days Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 3 days So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 2 days Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 3 days Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 2 days Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 5 hours What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 2 days Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 3 days Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 2 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 3 days Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 3 days My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 3 days Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 17 hours Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Firm Petrofac Looks To Exit Upstream Oil Business

Alt Text

U.S. Renewable Capacity Soars

In the latest IEA electricity…

Alt Text

All Eyes On Iran As Oil Prices Soar

Another increase in the U.S.…

Alt Text

Oil Majors See Profits Spike, Exxon Lags Behind

Most of the oil majors…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Higher Oil Prices Look Likely

By Nick Cunningham - May 13, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil field

The path to higher oil prices seems pretty clear, but it isn’t inevitable.

There are plenty of reasons why the oil market is suddenly on edge, and why oil prices are at their highest level since 2014. Venezuela’s oil production is falling off of a cliff, and could fall faster now that creditors are swarming over the country. The upcoming presidential election risks a financial crackdown from the U.S. Treasury, threatening to add to the country’s woes.

The more obvious catalyst over the past week was the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, putting a sizable chunk of Iranian supply at risk, although exactly how much remains to be seen.

Most importantly, the underlying fundamentals are bullish: the supply/demand balance is tighter than at any moment in recent memory, with demand expected to outpace supply for the rest of the year. Global inventories are back down to the five-year average, and falling. Because data is published on a lag, the market could overtighten before OPEC realizes it.

U.S. shale is the one factor keeping prices in check, having added more than 1 million barrels per day (mb/d) since last September. The EIA sees output growing to 11.9 mb/d in 2019 (ending the year at over 12 mb/d), up from 10.5 mb/d a month ago. In other words, the agency is baking in an additional 1.5 mb/d of extra supply over the next year and a half.

That should keep a lid on prices. Related: Panasonic Grows Wary Of Tesla Risks

But what if all that fresh supply doesn’t actually make it online? U.S. shale production is exploding, but is also running up against serious pipeline constraints that are pushing down prices in West Texas and threaten to severely slow development. While WTI in Cushing is above $70 per barrel, oil in Midland is selling in the high-$50s per barrel.

Texas pipelines are full, and new conduits connecting the Permian to the Gulf Coast will take another year and a half to come online. According to PLG Consulting, an estimated 200 million barrels of oil from the Permian won’t be able to make to market over the next 16 months. “They’re not going to be able to get it all out,” said Taylor Robinson, president of PLG, told the Wall Street Journal. PLG estimates the pipeline deficit will mushroom to 750,000 bpd by September 2019. Shale drillers will call upon railways and trucks to help move product to the coast, but neither will be sufficient to resolve the bottlenecks.

So, if the one major variable holding prices in check fails to materialize, it seems likely that prices are heading north. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a May 9 report that it could see oil prices shooting up to $100 per barrel in 2019.

“The up-trend remains strong and intact,” Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, told Reuters.

Still, the path higher for oil prices is not entirely cleared of hurdles. Even though the paper market for oil has gone wild over the past week, the physical market still looks well-supplied. There are currently unsold cargoes in northwest Europe, the Mediterranean, China and West Africa, according to Bloomberg. That helps explain the deterioration in the near-term timespreads in the oil futures market. That is, the July-August differential has shrunk from 63 cents per barrel from mid-April to just 24 cents per barrel. The weakening of the backwardation is consistent with a well-supplied or oversupplied market. Related: Bank Of America: Oil Prices Could Hit $100 Next Year

Moreover, hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a record position on bullish bets in oil futures, a sign of widespread expectations of rising prices. However, that exposes oil prices to a potentially sharp correction if sentiment shifts. Another way of saying the same thing is that investors have helped magnify the price gains recently because of their positioning, but if fears of supply disruptions from Iran, for example, fail to translate into physical barrels removed from the market, the risk premium could ebb and prices could fall as investors liquidate their bullish bets. In short, the financially-driven price rally could reverse course.

One candidate to shift sentiment could be demand undershooting expectations. There is nothing like $3 per gallon gasoline to begin to curb consumption. The recent strengthening of the dollar will compound the pain for the rest of the world, threatening to curtail demand.

Nevertheless, the oil market is tighter than it has been in years and physical supplies could fail to keep up with demand, especially if a few disruptions occur. While it isn’t a certainty (it never is), the odds are good that prices continue to rise.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Skeptic Geologist Warns: Permian’s Best Years Are Behind Us

Next Post

Canada’s Cannabis Market Could Be About To Explode
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com