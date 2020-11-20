ISIS Attacks An Israeli-Egyptian Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 42.17 +0.43 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 44.96 +0.76 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 42.45 +0.36 +0.86%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.43 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.56 +0.44 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.60 -0.64 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.34 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.32 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.47 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.00 -1.41 -4.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.90 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.30 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.00 -0.11 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.90 -0.11 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.50 -0.11 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.35 -0.13 -0.29%
ISIS Attacks An Israeli-Egyptian Pipeline

By Editorial Dept - Nov 20, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Keep a close eye on Libya - and particularly on Sirte (the gateway to Libyan oil) following the November 3rd agreement for a permanent ceasefire. There are still multiple vying militias and mercenary groups in Sirte, digging in for a tense situation.

French Total SA is already trying to take advantage of the ceasefire--before the dust has settled--launching talks with officials to increase investment with the Libyan National Oil Company. Libyan production is now at 1.25 million bpd.

A portion of an Israeli-Egyptian gas pipeline exploded Thursday in an attack claimed by ISIS. The pipeline is an obvious target for ISIS, if claims prove true, as it represents a complete reshaping of geopolitical dynamics and alliances in the Middle East and is a direct blow to the ISIS cause, threatening its longevity and reason for existence. Local authorities are saying that there is no lasting damage and gas flows have not been interrupted.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

Saudi Aramco moved to raise $8 billion dollars this week, as it struggles to pay out its generous $37.8 billion dividend to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in H2 while simultaneously coming up with $70 billion for its SABIC purchase. The oil giant’s finances have been hurt by faltering oil prices and the production cut deal that has eaten further into revenue. Aramco had a 44% dropoff in profits in Q3.

Unconfirmed sources say that a deal could close…

