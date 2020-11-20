ISIS Attacks An Israeli-Egyptian Pipeline

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Keep a close eye on Libya - and particularly on Sirte (the gateway to Libyan oil) following the November 3rd agreement for a permanent ceasefire. There are still multiple vying militias and mercenary groups in Sirte, digging in for a tense situation.

French Total SA is already trying to take advantage of the ceasefire--before the dust has settled--launching talks with officials to increase investment with the Libyan National Oil Company. Libyan production is now at 1.25 million bpd.

A portion of an Israeli-Egyptian gas pipeline exploded Thursday in an attack claimed by ISIS. The pipeline is an obvious target for ISIS, if claims prove true, as it represents a complete reshaping of geopolitical dynamics and alliances in the Middle East and is a direct blow to the ISIS cause, threatening its longevity and reason for existence. Local authorities are saying that there is no lasting damage and gas flows have not been interrupted.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

Saudi Aramco moved to raise $8 billion dollars this week, as it struggles to pay out its generous $37.8 billion dividend to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in H2 while simultaneously coming up with $70 billion for its SABIC purchase. The oil giant’s finances have been hurt by faltering oil prices and the production cut deal that has eaten further into revenue. Aramco had a 44% dropoff in profits in Q3.

Unconfirmed sources say that a deal could close…