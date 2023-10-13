Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.63 +2.72 +3.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.74 +2.74 +3.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.05 +2.97 +3.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.262 -0.082 -2.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 +0.070 +3.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 +0.070 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 135 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 60.66 -1.48 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.06 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.31 -0.58 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.86 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 78.21 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.51 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.66 -0.63 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.25 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.94 -2.48 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

The U.S. Allocates $7 Billion Of Grants To Hydrogen Production Hubs

Europe's Natural Gas Price Rally Stokes Supply Concerns

Europe's Natural Gas Price Rally Stokes Supply Concerns

European gas prices have jumped…

Uncertainty Spikes In Oil Markets As Israel Goes To War With Hamas

Uncertainty Spikes In Oil Markets As Israel Goes To War With Hamas

Oil prices spiked after Hamas…

Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Venezuela’s Growing Dark Fleet Highlights Maduro’s Dependence On Iran

Venezuela, aided by Iran and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Huge Build In Crude Inventories Is A Red Flag For Oil Markets

By Editorial Dept - Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Storage

December West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures experienced a volatile week, with prices swaying due to geopolitical tensions and shifts in supply and demand metrics. The market started the week strong, driven by concerns of supply disruptions following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel. However, the bullish sentiment quickly faded.

Israel-Hamas Conflict and Oil Supply

Initially, oil prices surged to a weekly high of $85.56 due to fears that the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas could morph into a broader crisis, affecting global oil supplies. But this concern was short-lived. After Saudi Arabia intervened, promising to work with international partners to stabilize the oil market, prices took a downturn.

IEA and EIA Reports Add Uncertainty

On the supply front, contrasting reports from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) left traders in a quandary. The IEA lowered its oil demand growth forecast for 2024, citing harsher global economic conditions and advancements in energy efficiency. The EIA, however, reported that global oil inventories would decrease due to voluntary output cuts from Saudi Arabia and altered production targets among OPEC+ countries.

OPEC’s Role

Adding to the complexities of the market, OPEC and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to coordination for oil market predictability. Russian President Vladimir Putin…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rally As The U.S. Enforces Sanctions On Russian Exports

Next Post

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine
Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down On Massive Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com