WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 -0.16 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.987 -0.059 -2.88%
Mars US 19 hours 59.77 +0.81 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 2 days 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Marine 2 days 64.76 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.17 -0.33 -0.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.74 +0.72 +1.36%
Basra Light 2 days 69.50 +0.24 +0.35%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.75 +0.83 +1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Girassol 2 days 66.17 +0.78 +1.19%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.17 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 12 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 12 hours 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
Angola Set To Finally Boost Its Oil Production

Alt Text

How Vulnerable Is Iraqi Oil Production?

Iraq has effectively doubled its…

Alt Text

Oversupply Fears Are Front And Center In Oil Markets

Fears of World War III…

Alt Text

What's Next For Oil? No One Seems To Agree

While many of the headlines…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

How Will The Libyan Oil War End?

By Editorial Dept - Jan 17, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Libya Rebels

This Is How Haftar Will Take Tripoli

On the ground in Tripoli, we’re waiting either for a ceasefire or a final push from Haftar, who seems to now have the upper hand, as evidenced by the Turkish panic that has prompted a live troop deployment on behalf of the Government of National Accord (GNA). 

It was naive for the markets to think that all we needed for a ceasefire was for Haftar to show up in Moscow and have a little chat with the Russians and the Turks. With Haftar having the upper hand, particularly in terms of air power backed by LNA troops and Russian mercenaries (that Moscow denies having anything to do with), this was necessarily going to be a game of leverage. 

Regardless of which version of the story you believe - the one in which Haftar was not given the red-carpet treatment by Moscow and stormed out, or the one in which Haftar wanted more time to consider the deal and simply left Moscow - there is no ceasefire deal, yet. The Germans insist that Haftar is ready to agree to a ceasefire, and that he might show up in Berlin for peace talks on Sunday.

If he does show up in Berlin, it’s unlikely that Haftar’s going home with anything less than Tripoli, or a good chunk of it (with oil revenues topping the list). 

Had Haftar agreed to it, the deal Moscow offered would have been for Haftar’s LNA to retreat to pre-April 4 positions and for Turkey and the GNA to withdraw Syrian mercenaries and Turkish…

