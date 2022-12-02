How Putin Is Stopping A Revolution At Home

At home, Putin needs to be seen to be at war with the United States and NATO - not just Ukraine. This perspective backs the opposition into a corner and strips any potential revolutionary power from them.

It’s important to view the intensifying nuclear rhetoric from this standpoint. Over the past week, the nuclear rhetoric has been stepped up a few notches, with Moscow in one voice noting that the U.S. and Russia have both reaffirmed their commitment to START (the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), and in another voice, showcasing its intentions to build a nuclear arms infrastructure next year.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Washington is poking the bear by not outright rejecting the idea of sending Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine at Zelensky’s request. Right now, the Ukrainians are getting NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems), for which the U.S. Army this week awarded Raytheon a $1.2-billion contract. All in all, the U.S. has sent $19 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the Russians invaded. At the same time, Germany and Norway will ask NATO to take charge of subsea security in the aftermath of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The line between a Russian war with Ukraine and a Russian war with NATO is becoming more blurred, and that is the intention. The appearance of a war with NATO is Putin’s only saving grace at this time. It’s a careful balancing act, too–between fostering…