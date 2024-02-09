How Long Can the Houthis Hold Out?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.76 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.05 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.23 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.835 -0.082 -4.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.338 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 802 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 255 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 20 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 13 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Shell Resumes Oil Delivery to Nigerian State Refinery Set for Q1 Restart

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Could Bring Heavy Industry Into The Zero-Carbon Era

Heavy carbon emitting manufacturers all…

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor,…

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets

Oil prices rose this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Long Can the Houthis Hold Out?

By Editorial Dept - Feb 09, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Drone

There is no indication that the Houthis are preparing to halt their attacks on vessels traversing the Red Sea by the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and retaliatory attacks by U.S.-led forces have so far failed to quell the barrage. Since mid-November, the Houthis have attacked 30 vessels, just under half of them direct strikes. 

The Houthi aren’t willing to cease and desist right now because they don’t have to, and the Western response that has included attacks onshore has so far only served to lend the Houthis more credibility at home, which is exactly what they need and exactly what these attacks were all about in the first place (despite Houthi claims that this is all about supporting the Palestinians). 

According to Foreign Policy magazine, Egypt’s Suez Canal maritime trade has fallen by 42% in two months. Insurers are raising premiums. Ships are taking the longer and much more expensive route around the Horn of Africa.

How long can the Houthis hold out? What does their arsenal look like, and what happens if the U.S. makes its response more severe? How long the Houthis can keep this up depends to a large extent on how much Iran is going to help.

Earlier this week, the DIA released a report detailing Iran’s involvement in weaponizing the Houthis (since 2014),  which suggests that the Houthis (for now) have enough of a guaranteed arsenal to continue the momentum of the attacks on vessels. Missiles being used for air…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Net-Zero Targets Face Reality Check

Next Post

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship
Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com