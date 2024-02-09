Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.51 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.86 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.49 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.798 -0.049 -2.65%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.330 -0.009 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 100 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.330 -0.009 -0.39%

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 50 mins 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 50 mins 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Diamondback and Endeavor Discuss $50 Billion Merger

Cross-Border Energy Cooperation Grows Between Tajikistan and Afghanistan

Cross-Border Energy Cooperation Grows Between Tajikistan and Afghanistan

Afghanistan has fully repaid its…

Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

Lloyds and Santander provided bank…

Tapping into Earth's Natural Hydrogen Reserves

Tapping into Earth's Natural Hydrogen Reserves

The discovery and potential exploitation…

Geopolitical Risk Rebounds

By Editorial Dept - Feb 09, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
Geopolitics

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

The U.S. launched a drone strike in the Iraqi capital this week, killing a commander of Iran-backed Kai’tab Hezbollah, just days after the group had announced it had suspended all attacks against the U.S. following the death of three American soldiers in Jordan. This U.S. attack, as well as attacks on U.S. positions by pro-Iranian groups in Iraq threaten to dangerously destabilize the divided country.

Israel rejected a Hamas offer for a ceasefire deal that would have seen a hostage swap and an eventual end to the conflict, on the condition that Israel withdraw its forces. The rejection led to some market volatility this week.

In Ukraine, President Zelensky replaced his top military commander this week, following rumors of a pending shakeup. The top general who has now stepped down was under pressure from Kyiv allegedly for failing to penetrate Russian defenses. There are concerns that the shakeup will lead to less stability within the ranks; however, so far there are no indications of this.

Discovery & Development

Sintana Energy, together with Galp through the AVO-2 consortium, has successfully drilled and logged a deeper target in the Mopane-1X well in Namibia. Galp also made another discovery within Mopane-1X, with a second substantial column of light oil identified. A drill stem test will now be conducted to establish commercial viability.

Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum…

