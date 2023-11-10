Have Oil Traders Misread Saudi Arabia's Production Cut Commitment?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.69 +0.95 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.02 +1.01 +1.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.21 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.056 +0.015 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.186 +0.025 +1.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 7 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.186 +0.025 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 163 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 49.24 +0.41 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.14 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 58.74 +0.41 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.24 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.59 +0.41 +0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.14 +0.41 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 14 days Wasting money down under
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Japan And South Korea Look To Build Hydrogen Supply Chain

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

World's Biggest Shipper Cuts 10,000 Jobs

The shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk…

U.S. Forges First Link Of Lithium Supply Chain In West Africa

U.S. Forges First Link Of Lithium Supply Chain In West Africa

The first lithium mine in…

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

Despite the relative strength in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Have Oil Traders Misread Saudi Arabia's Production Cut Commitment?

By Editorial Dept - Nov 10, 2023, 6:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil

I have said it many times before in these pages and will no doubt say it many times in the future too, but it is often the case that a traded instrument moves based more on market mood and sentiment than on any hard facts. For traders, “facts” are open to interpretation, and how they are interpreted decides what impact they have on price. However, moods change, and there are reasons to believe that the pessimism around crude that traders are currently exhibiting may be about to shift.

Last weekend, the Saudi government reiterated its commitment to voluntary crude output cuts of 1 million barrels a day, saying that they would continue until at least the end of the year. That is a fact that, on the surface, would seem to be very bullish for oil. Tight supply was the theme in the market from June to September as crude climbed by over thirty percent, so a confirmation of tight supply going forward should be bullish, right?

You would think so…but that announcement came over the weekend, and the 1-week chart for the front-end WTI contract (CL) looks like this…

So, what has changed? Why is what should be bullish news prompting selling?

It is all to do with that malleability of “facts” that I mentioned above. The fact is that the Saudis are continuing with reduced production. But, in the current environment, that is being interpreted as sending a bearish message. “Why would they do that?” is the question…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Expanded BRICS Unlikely To Challenge The Petrodollar Soon

Next Post

Kurdistan's Oil Industry Standoff Intensifies
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com