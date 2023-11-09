Expanded BRICS Unlikely To Challenge The Petrodollar Soon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.41 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 80.01 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.24 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.028 -0.013 -0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.158 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.158 -0.003 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.27 -2.23 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 163 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 48.83 -1.09 -2.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 77.48 -2.04 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 75.73 -2.04 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.73 -1.84 -2.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 58.33 -1.89 -3.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 62.83 -2.04 -3.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 69.18 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 59.73 -1.64 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 -2.16 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.56 -2.04 -3.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.86 -2.04 -2.80%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.81 -2.04 -2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -2.00 -2.71%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 14 days Wasting money down under
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Suncor's Job Cuts Might Not Have Been Enough

Is The EV Revolution Still Happening?

Is The EV Revolution Still Happening?

With demand for EVs slower…

All Eyes On India, Not China, For Future Oil Demand

All Eyes On India, Not China, For Future Oil Demand

Analysts warn that China is…

Hamas-Israel War Threatens Major Regional Energy Projects

Hamas-Israel War Threatens Major Regional Energy Projects

Experts are warning that there…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Expanded BRICS Unlikely To Challenge The Petrodollar Soon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • The Chinese Yuan may benefit from increased BRICS+ trade.
  • Saudi Arabia's currency, the riyal, has been pegged to the greenback since the 1980s and the Saudis need dollars to back it.
  • A de-dollarization in trade, including oil trade, would directly hurt oil-dependent economies.
Join Our Community
Dollar Yuan

The de-dollarization is underway, some analysts said after the BRICS group of major emerging economies invited earlier this year several other countries to join, including some of the biggest oil exporters in the Middle East. 

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iran joining an expanded BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group would bring together some of the biggest oil exporters and the world’s largest and third-largest crude oil importers, China and India, respectively.    

While a BRICS+ alliance also proposing to include Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia would have much larger clout on the global political stage, a BRICS currency is unlikely to de-throne the dominance of the U.S. dollar in oil trade. An alternative to the dollar in the form of some kind of new BRICS currency would need close coordination between the central banks of various economies in mostly “not free” countries, per the Freedom House’s classification. 

The Chinese yuan may get a boost in BRICS+ trade, but it’s unlikely that the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, would be willing to ditch the dollar anytime soon. The Kingdom’s currency, the riyal, has been pegged to the greenback since the 1980s and the Saudis need dollars to back it. In addition, there has not been any hint from the Saudi rulers that they are willing to make such a big shift, according to some analysts.

BRICS Plans 

“The BRICS will change the world, but perhaps more because of their rising share of GDP and divergent political and economic systems than through the realization of policymakers’ grand plans,” Ziad Daoud and Scott Johnson of Bloomberg News write.

The expansion would make BRICS consisting of 11 countries, from five currently, and the bloc will account for 37.3% of the world’s GDP in 2024, which is expected to rise to 37.7% in 2025 and 38.5% in 2028. The BRICS population will also grow from 3.2 billion at present by at least 400 million, significantly higher than the G-7 combined population of 800 million.  Related: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

BRICS+ could be the counterweight to G7 and G20 on the global political scene in a polarized world.  

The end of the dollar dominance is part of the grand plans of an expanded BRICS, but analysts don’t expect this to happen anytime soon.  

The sanctions on Russia’s oil are working, Russell Hardy, chief executive of the world’s largest independent oil trader, Vitol Group, told the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in September. 

“The flip side of sanctions is that it is creating stronger bonds between BRICS countries,” Hardy said, as quoted by Reuters.

Roadblocks To BRICS World Order 

Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of energy consultancy FGE, told the same conference that whatever currency BRICS comes up with would not replace the U.S. dollar because the currencies of top Middle Eastern oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are pegged to the dollar.   

A de-dollarization in trade, including oil trade, would directly hurt these oil-dependent economies.

“Nobody can replace the U.S. dollar,” FGE’s Fesharaki said in September. 

There is another hurdle to a common BRICS+ currency. The diverging monetary policies of all those mostly authoritarian countries, which makes it very difficult to have a single central bank monetary policy-setting body such as the European Central Bank (ECB), for example. 

Then, there is the issue with the Chinese yuan, which the world’s top crude oil importer has been promoting increasingly in its trade to challenge the dollar. China trades in yuan with Russia, also because of the Western sanctions on Moscow because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

But India is reluctant to accept demands from Russian oil companies to pay for Russia’s crude oil imports in yuan. Moscow has a lot of Indian rupees, but it can’t spend them all while it needs yuan. 

Some crude cargoes from Russia to India have been recently delayed because the parties have failed to agree on the currency of the payment, sources at refiners told Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

A de-dollarization will not happen anytime soon, India’s Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC in August. 

“I don’t know what kind of change [the dollar needs to] be affected but I don’t see it ... It’s not so easy,” Puri added, noting that the international payments, arrangements, and systems have been in place for a long time. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia seems unwilling to either switch to en masse non-dollar oil payments or to remove the dollar peg to the riyal, ING strategists wrote in August. 

“Until international issuers and investors are happy to issue and hold international debt in non-dollar currencies – and the take-up of CNY Panda bonds has been very slow indeed – we suspect this will be a decade-long progression to a multi-polar world, a world in which perhaps the dollar, the euro and the renminbi become the dominant currencies in the Americas, Europe and Asia respectively,” ING said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Groundbreaking Research Promises Greener Rare Earth Element Purification
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com