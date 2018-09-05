Goldman Warns Competition Could Deepen Tesla’s Problems

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.07 -0.80 -1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.47 -0.70 -0.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 19 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 2 days 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 2 days 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.08 -0.90 -2.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 5 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 4 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 5 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 11 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 4 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 12 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 13 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 1 day Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 4 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 12 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 12 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

CEFC Creditor Puts Up Stake In ADNOC For Sale

Alt Text

Emerging Market Contagion Threatens Oil Market

The plunging value of emerging…

Alt Text

Why The Oil Crisis Was Good For Some Oil Companies

The oil crisis prompted oil…

Alt Text

Texas Oil Producers: Trade War Puts U.S. Oil & Gas Sector At Risk

The Texas Independent Producers &…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Goldman Warns Competition Could Deepen Tesla’s Problems

By Irina Slav - Sep 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Musk Tesla

Goldman Sachs has warned that intensifying competition on the EV market plus Tesla’s high debt load would make life for the company more difficult in the future, CNN reports, citing an update from the investment bank on Tesla, in which Goldman reiterated its “sell” rating on the company’s stock and set a US$210 price target. Yesterday, Tesla closed at US$288.95.

In a note to clients, the bank’s analysts wrote that they remained pessimistic about Tesla’s ability to ramp up production and turn in positive cash flow—something CEO Elon Musk promised will happen by the end of this year.

"We see the medium-to-longer term industry backdrop as challenging for Tesla's products; this follows from an increasing number of EV launches from both traditional OEMs and other start-up competitors — at a time when the company's product cadence hits a gap," Goldman analyst David Tamberrino wrote in the note to clients as quoted by CNBC. "We believe the company will see pressure to its lead in EVs as competition catches up."

Tesla has indeed had trouble meeting its own production ramp-up deadlines, which explains analysts’ skepticism regarding future production. Yet the latest reports from the Tesla camp suggest things might be looking up. Earlier this week, sources from the company told Electrek that Tesla had failed to ramp up its Model 3 weekly production to its own set target of 6,000 for August. However, the company’s overall Model 3 target for the quarter – 50,000 to 55,000 cars – is still within reach, with 34,700 Model 3s produced since the start of the third quarter.

At the release of the company’s second-quarter results, which featured higher revenues but another net loss, Musk said he expected Tesla to turn in a profit in both the current quarter and the next, adding that he saw no need to raise more funds, rejecting analyst forecasts that the carmaker needs an urgent cash injection to stay afloat.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC’s Biggest Fear: A Full Blown Trade War
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tom on September 05 2018 said:
    I view the auto market as huge compared to Tesla’s production rates. So, do more electric vehicle options really mean less market for Tesla? I’m not so sure of that.

    Electric vehicles are still a novelty. With more producers and more vehicles to choose from, the novelty will turn into reality sooner rather than later. More electric vehicles will also drive battery technology and an expanded charging network.

    The electric vehicles will not be using the harmful BTEX Octane Compounds Oil Companies put in Gasoline. Reducing the harmful BTEX Compounds and the exhaust particulates they generate will greatly improve air quality for everyone. Something I guess the EPA has Forgotten was part of their job to do.

    So, bring on the electrics, the Oil Industry, the API and the EPA are not interested in cleaner air, if they had been, they would NOT have been fighting ethanol for the last 20 years. You see, high octane clean burning ethanol replaces the harmful BTEX Compounds used in gasoline and greatly reduces vehicle exhaust pollution. But oil companies fight it, they love their BTEX $$$ Compounds!

    So, Bring On The Electrics, every one of them is a Blessing, reducing toxins in the air we breathe!

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar
The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com