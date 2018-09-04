OPEC’s Biggest Fear: A Full Blown Trade War

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.39 -0.48 -0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.87 -0.30 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.818 -0.005 -0.18%
Mars US 2 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 20 hours 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.818 -0.005 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 20 hours 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 20 hours 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 44.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.80 +2.05 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.55 -1.20 -1.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.80 +1.30 +2.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 20 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 19 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 10 hours Did Trump Help Boost European Renewables?
  • 9 hours Midterm elections and stock market
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 12 hours US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 11 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 6 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 13 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 18 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 16 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls
  • 12 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela

Breaking News:

Iran Wants To Move Key Oil Export Terminal Out Of Persian Gulf

Alt Text

Oil Holds Gains Despite Downward Pressure

Oil prices are facing downward…

Alt Text

Musk Scraps Plan To Take Tesla Private

Two weeks after tweeting that…

Alt Text

Fully Automated Oil Fields Are Almost Here

Halliburton’s latest innovation, Prodigi, could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC’s Biggest Fear: A Full Blown Trade War

By Irina Slav - Sep 04, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil storage

The escalating trade spat between China and the United States has started to worry Middle Eastern oil producers, who expect the dispute to hurt China’s oil imports alongside a rising U.S. dollar. Yet the trade spat is by far not the only cause for worry when it comes to China’s oil demand.

"Obviously the trade issue is going to impact demand in a negative fashion if it continues and persists,” the Oil Minister of Bahrain told CNBC this week.

"There is a danger that the demand will be impacted as well. People often focus on the supply side—what happens if Iran stops supplying—but what happens if China reduces its consumption?” Oman’s top oil man chimed in.

What Middle Eastern producers might not like to admit is that this may already be happening. Earlier this year, Beijing introduced a new tax reporting system for independent refiners in a bid to improve tax collection and transaction monitoring. This has affected teapots’ profit margins and pressured their import rates.

Teapots have over the last three years since their emergence become instrumental in China’s oil demand growth, accounting for around one-fifth of the country’s total crude imports. Yet things are changing because of the tax regime overhaul, which has closed the door to paying taxes locally. Previously, the teapots enjoyed tax breaks from local governments aimed at stimulating employment in the region, but now all monies are going into the central government and there are no more tax breaks.

And that’s not all. According to a Wood Mackenzie analyst, China’s oil demand will slow down thanks to the growth in alternative energy adoption and improving freight system efficiency. Research director Sushant Gupta last month told CNBC that electricity and natural gas will increasingly displace crude oil as fuel sources while efficiency gains in the Chinese freight transport system will reduce the demand for diesel.

On top of these longer-term trends, short-term demand will likely be affected by the Iran sanctions, which are expected to push prices higher, even though China has no intention of suspending its intake of Iranian crude, using Iran-insured tankers to avoid penalization from Washington.

Related: Oil Nears $80 Per Barrel

However, there is one possible silver lining for Middle Eastern producers. Although they worry that the trade spat with the United States could hurt China’s oil demand because the tariffs may slow down its economic growth, there is also a chance for higher imports from the region if Beijing decides to impose tariffs on U.S. crude—a possibility that has garnered a lot of attention in the media since May, but has for now remained only a possibility.

Over the longer term, Middle Eastern producers would likely need to turn to India as it replaces China as the world’s second-largest oil importer after the United States. India’s middle class is growing and so are car sales; China is further down the renewables road; and India does not have a lot of domestic production. Wood Mac expects Indian oil demand to grow by 3.5 billion bpd between 2017 and 2035, accounting for one-third of the global oil demand increase in the period. So, even with a slowdown in Chinese demand, there will still be a place for Middle Eastern oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

 Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com