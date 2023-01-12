Global LNG Imports Hit A Record High In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.84 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.19 +1.52 +1.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.800 +0.129 +3.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 +0.043 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.477 +0.043 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.19 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.02 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.68 +2.26 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 408 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +2.40 +3.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.42 +2.36 +2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 56.16 +2.29 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.56 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.81 +2.29 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.96 +2.29 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.96 +2.29 +3.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.91 +2.29 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.26 +2.29 +3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.95 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.49 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 6 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 20 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 20 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Rose By 140,000 Bpd In December

Oil Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Hike Decision

Oil Steady Ahead Of Fed Rate Hike Decision

Once again, oil price watchers…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Hit $105 On Solid Demand Growth

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices To Hit $105 On Solid Demand Growth

Goldman Sachs believes oil prices…

The Global Mining Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

The Global Mining Boom Will Only Accelerate In 2023

Metals and minerals are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global LNG Imports Hit A Record High In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2023, 5:02 AM CST
  • In 2022, global liquefied natural gas volumes hit a record high, driven by Europe’s scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas.
  • Total LNG imports in 2022 hit 409 million tons compared to 379.6 million tons the year before.
  • Europe was the premium market for LNG in 2022, but returning demand from Asia is likely to make markets more competitive this year.
Join Our Community

Global imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit a record high of 409 million tons last year, as Europe scrambled to replace Russian pipeline gas supply and outbid Asia to draw the majority of cargoes.  

The global LNG imports of 409 million tons in 2022 were up from world imports of 386.5 million tons in 2021, per data from Refinitiv quoted by Reuters’ Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist, Clyde Russell.  

Commodity analytics firm Kpler puts the 2022 global LNG imports at 400.5 million tons, an increase compared to imports of 379.6 million tons in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Asia was the primary destination of LNG in previous years, Europe emerged as the premium market for liquefied natural gas as it seeks to replace Russian pipeline gas supply. Europe is estimated to have imported nearly one-quarter of all LNG traded last year, winning the competition with Asia, as European benchmark prices surged after Russia started cutting off pipeline supplies to most of its customers to the west.

In 2022, the EU’s imports of LNG hit 101 million tons, which was a 58% surge compared to 2021, per data from Refinitiv cited by the Financial Times. The EU imported a total of 24% of all LNG traded last year, according to the data. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the European LNG imports were aided by lackluster demand in Asia, where China saw a rare drop in gas consumption amid a slowdown in economic growth, while most of South and Southeast Asia simply couldn’t afford the skyrocketing spot LNG prices.

Europe’s pivot to LNG has created a demand shock to an already tight global LNG market, with additional 50 million tons annually of EU demand, London-based consultancy Timera Energy said in November. Europe’s role in the LNG market sharply changed from a passive and flexible LNG sink to a direct and aggressive competitor, Timera Energy noted.

Despite the recent plunge in the European benchmark gas prices to below the North Asian benchmark, Europe continues to attract most of the U.S. exports of LNG as demand in Asia is still weak.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Venezuela’s Dilapidated Oil Industry Is An Environmental Catastrophe
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development
Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

Why Fracking May Start To Embrace A New Form Of Energy

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com