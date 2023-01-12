Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.95 +1.54 +1.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.45 +1.78 +2.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.888 +0.217 +5.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.058 +2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.492 +0.058 +2.37%

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.19 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.02 +0.61 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.68 +2.26 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 408 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +2.40 +3.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.27 +2.49 +3.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.42 +2.36 +2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.23 +1.23 +1.60%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 56.16 +2.29 +4.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.56 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.81 +2.29 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.96 +2.29 +3.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.66 +2.29 +3.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.96 +2.29 +3.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.91 +2.29 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.26 +2.29 +3.32%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.26 +2.55 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.75 +2.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.24 +2.29 +3.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.89 +2.29 +3.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 +2.25 +3.14%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.57 +2.29 +2.96%

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

By Michael Kern - Jan 12, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • In September 2022, leaks were found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, leaks that were caused by explosions that Sweden investigated.
  • Sweden’s investigation concluded it was likely the result of “serious sabotage”, and now Russia is complaining that Sweden won’t share its findings.
  • Last year, Russia accused the UK Navy of being involved in the explosions that put the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines out of commission.
Sweden’s refusal to share information about the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines is “puzzling,” and withholding the results of the investigation means that “Swedish authorities are hiding something,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Traces of explosives were found near the sites of the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Sweden said in November, noting that the incident is “gross sabotage.”

Gas leaks in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were discovered at the end of September from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

An investigation launched by the Swedish authorities concluded that the leaks were the result of detonations, likely the result of “serious sabotage”.  

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany are also jointly investigating the incident with the gas pipelines built to carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. 

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.  

Today, Russia criticized Sweden’s refusal to share information about the findings of the investigation with Russia, and Zakharova said that “Russian experts in the course of an objective investigation may come to uncomfortable conclusions and, finally, reveal to the public the ugly truth about who committed these acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks,” as carried by Russian news agency TASS.  

“The hiding of facts is evidence of the obvious: the Swedish authorities are hiding something,” Zakharova added.

Last year, Russia accused the UK Navy of being involved in the explosions that put the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines out of commission.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

