Europe Is Still Attracting A Majority Of U.S. LNG Despite Price Plunge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.32 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.47 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.94 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.631 -0.008 -0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.356 +0.028 +1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.37 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.356 +0.028 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 407 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.87 +0.49 +0.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.27 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 75.52 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 72.67 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 70.67 +0.49 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 79.62 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 22 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 15 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 19 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Libyan Court Suspends Controversial Oil And Gas Deal With Turkey

Energy Crisis Makes Europe The World’s Premium LNG Market 

Energy Crisis Makes Europe The World’s Premium LNG Market 

The energy crisis sparked by…

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

The largest crude oil refinery…

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Traders Are Betting On A Diesel Shortage

Over the past two years,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Is Still Attracting A Majority Of U.S. LNG Despite Price Plunge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 11, 2023, 2:46 AM CST
  • Around 68% of liquified natural gas shipments out of the United States were headed to Europe last week, with just 27% going to Asia.
  • The European benchmark natural gas price has plunged recently, falling below the North Asian benchmark.
  • Chinese LNG demand is sure to return in the coming weeks, but a European gas deficit this winter is looking increasingly unlikely.
Join Our Community

Despite the recent plunge in the European benchmark gas prices to below the North Asian benchmark, Europe continues to attract most of the U.S. exports of LNG as demand in Asia is still weak.

Last week, around 68% of the LNG shipments out of the United States were headed to Europe, with just 27% going to Asia, Laura Page, senior analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler, told Bloomberg on Wednesday.  

Europe’s benchmark gas prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) have slumped in recent weeks, due to warmer-than-usual weather across most of the continent. The European price has now plunged below the equivalent in Asia, sparking concerns that with lower prices than in Asia, Europe will no longer be able to attract most of the flexible spot LNG supply.

The EU relies mostly on imported LNG to offset the loss of most of the Russian pipeline gas supply.    

ADVERTISEMENT

But mild weather and weak demand for natural gas in North Asia sent Asia’s spot LNG prices tumbling by 10.7% last week from the previous week. Interest in spot LNG cargoes is weak despite the drop in prices in recent weeks, analysts say. Inventories are at comfortable levels, while the mild start to the year in most of the northern hemisphere also helps to keep inventories higher than usual, dragging spot LNG prices down.

Demand could rise after China overcomes the current Covid wave and fully re-opens, but that’s probably weeks away, according to analysts.

Analysts warn that next winter 2023/2024 could be much worse for Europe if Asian—especially Chinese—demand rebounds and intensifies the competition between the European and Asian markets for drawing more LNG supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

This winter, the risk of shortages has decreased compared to expectations before the heating season began.

“Europe currently holds a 358 TWh surplus of gas relative to this time last year, some +60 TWh more than what was withdrawn during the first three months of 2022,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Tuesday.

While not ruling out a worsening of the current situation, the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said on Tuesday, “A gas deficit situation this winter is becoming increasingly unlikely”.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Full U.S. Energy Independence Could Have Huge Ramifications For The Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com