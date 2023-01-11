Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.77 +0.36 +0.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.01 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.62 +2.77 +3.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.666 -0.005 -0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 72.91 +2.54 +3.61%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.443 +0.008 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 408 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.37 +2.58 +4.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.87 +0.49 +0.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 77.27 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 75.52 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 72.67 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 70.67 +0.49 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.62 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.95 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.49 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 49 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 4 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Report: EU Sanctions On Crude, Products Could Cost Russia $300 Million Per Day

Is Gold Finally Worth Buying?

Is Gold Finally Worth Buying?

Soaring inflation and a dramatic…

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

G7 Targets Russian Gold In Latest Blow To Moscow

The Biden administration and the…

Long Term Outlook For Precious Metals Looks Blurred Despite Strong End Of 2022

Long Term Outlook For Precious Metals Looks Blurred Despite Strong End Of 2022

Fears of a recession have…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

By Alex Kimani - Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • Standard Chartered: the 7-month downtrend in oil could be about to reverse.
  • Demand in China is picking up in Q1 2023.
  • Standard Chartered: demand growth in 2023 will clock in at 1.04 million barrels per day.
Join Our Community

Oil prices have kicked off the new year on the back foot, tumbling to large losses in the first week before staging a half-hearted recovery in the second as demand uncertainty continues to weigh on trading. Concerns over the rapid expansion of China’s COVID cases, following the relaxation of strict zero-COVID policies have continued to weigh heavily on oil prices.

Luckily, reprieve could be on the way with oil markets having reacted positively to China re-opening its borders on February 8, 2023 as one of the final acts of abandonment of the zero-Covid era. More relief is expected to come thanks to the Lunar New Year travel providing a short-term demand boost. Chinese Lunar New Year lasts for two weeks, and is set to begin on Sunday, 22 January 2023, and end on February 5, the date of the rising of the full “Snow Moon.” Indeed, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has predicted that passenger flights might reach 88% of their pre-pandemic levels by the end of January. However, this might only be a temporary bump unless China is able to move past its latest COVID wave before the oil markets feel confident about prospects of a sustained demand uplift.  But some experts are still holding out hope that the worst could be in the rearview mirror. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have expressed optimism that the prolonged selloff could have reached an inflection point, with the analysts saying that the seven-month long downwards trend is likely to falter now. The analysts say that the previous hyperbole that triggered a huge oil price rally has cooled off and has been replaced by excessive pessimism leading to oil prices undershooting their 2023 target.

Related: Oil Prices Steady As Chinese Demand Counters Huge Crude Build

StanChart points to the oil futures markets, where ‘“...speculative positioning now reflecting an overly bearish viewpoint in our opinion and with crude oil the least popular positive exposure apart from palladium among investors, we think there is now short-term upside of USD 5-10/bbl, with more to follow in H2. With supply risks biased towards lower supply, and with OPEC patience likely to be strained by further attempts to push prices significantly below.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commodity experts have forecast that demand growth in 2023 will clock in at 1.04 million barrels per day (mb/d), with non-OECD countries providing all but 9 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) of that. Demand is expected to be stronger in the second half of the year, with H2 demand coming in at 101.1mb/d, 1.7mb/d higher than the H1 average. The analysts say much of that growth will come from the Asia-Pacific region where they have predicted that growth will accelerate from 177kb/d in 2022 to 852kb/d in 2023, with China seeing demand growth of 483kb/d compared to a 350kb/d decline in 2022.

Divided Oil Market

At this juncture we could say the oil market is almost evenly divided between the bulls and the bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand is wildly bullish, and recently came out and predicted that oil may top $140/bbl this year if Asian economies fully reopen after COVID-related lockdowns. According to Andurand, the market is "underestimating the scale of the demand boost [a full reopen] will bring," also telling Bloomberg that oil demand could grow by more than 4M bbl/day, or ~4%, this year. Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners LP, has told the Financial Post that oil prices will return to $100 per barrel in 2023 while Bank of America has predicted that Brent could quickly go past $90 per barrel on the back of a dovish pivot in the U.S. Federal Reserve and a “successful” economic reopening by China.

But there’s no shortage of bears, either.

Two weeks ago, Credit Suisse broke the hearts of the bulls after declaring that the selloff is not done yet, and Brent could see further downside towards the 61.8% retracement at $63.02 per barrel. Interestingly, Brent prices have given up another 4% since that dire prediction was made to trade at $80.75 per barrel, implying the downside risk remains huge. A week ago, famous oil broker PVM Oil wrote in a blog that,“There is no doubt that the prevailing trend is down, it is a bear market,’’ citing warm weather in Europe as well as China’s bing Covid woes. Another ominous sign: a week ago, Brent futures prices slipped into backwardation suggesting that traders believe that future oil prices will be lower than current prices.

Meanwhile, ING strategists see a weak Q1 but stronger prices from Q2 going forward, writing in a blog last week that, “The oil market is looking better supplied in the near term and risks are likely skewed to the downside. However, our oil balance starts to show a tightening in the market from the second quarter through to the end of the year, which suggests that we should see stronger prices from 2Q23 onwards.”

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Long Term Outlook For Precious Metals Looks Blurred Despite Strong End Of 2022
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com