Global Investment In Oil And Gas Soars

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.97 -0.90 -1.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.07 -0.91 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.68 -0.68 -0.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.283 +0.093 +4.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 -0.040 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%
Mars US 13 hours 71.47 -1.69 -2.31%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 -0.040 -1.62%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.52 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.45 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.05 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 529 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.49 -1.30 -1.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Girassol 2 days 77.37 -1.10 -1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.77 -1.88 -3.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.62 -1.69 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.02 -1.69 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.27 -1.69 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.42 -1.69 -2.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Peace Sour 13 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.42 -1.69 -2.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.37 -1.69 -2.19%
Central Alberta 13 hours 64.72 -1.69 -2.54%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -2.75 -4.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.63 -0.79 -1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.40 -2.84 -4.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Kansas Common 15 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Buena Vista 3 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Justice For NordStream Attack? Highly Unlikely

3 EV Stocks Sending Red Flag Signals

3 EV Stocks Sending Red Flag Signals

While the Tesla bulls are…

The Growing Importance Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

The Growing Importance Of Robots In The Oil And Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry…

The World Shouldn't Just Abandon Coal Mines

The World Shouldn’t Just Abandon Coal Mines

As more and more coal…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Global Investment In Oil And Gas Soars

By Editorial Dept - May 12, 2023, 9:28 AM CDT
1. Canada Wildfires Curb Gas Output

- Canada’s ongoing state of emergency that was triggered by rampant wildfires across the province of Alberta is taking a heavy toll on gas production in the country, shedding some 15% from production levels in April.

- Seven oil and gas producers announced production curtailments totaling 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, followed by shut-ins of gas processing plants.

- The decline in natural gas production has pushed Canadian gas prices higher in both Alberta and British Columbia, both up 60-70 cents per mmBtu compared to last week and trading around 2.5 per mmBtu.

- Simultaneously, Canadian gas exports to the US have dropped from 5.2 BCf per day to 3.9 BCf per day, and even though there has been some upside, supplies into the Pacific Northwest depend on the weather in Alberta.

2. Lithium Merger to Create Battery Metal Major

- The $10.6 billion merger of two lithium-focused mining companies, Australia’s Allkem and the US-headquartered Livent, is set to create the world’s third-largest lithium miner.

- Livent CEO Paul Graves will become chief executive of the new company, to be US-based and listed on NYSE, whilst Allkem’s non-executive chairman will be its chairman.

- The deal has buoyed shares of other lithium producers as more M&A deals are now on the table, in a bid to consolidate production lines and ease sourcing for EV carmakers globally.

-…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

