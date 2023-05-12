A Plethora Of Bearish Factors Push Oil Prices Down

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.01 -0.86 -1.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.12 -0.86 -1.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.68 -0.68 -0.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.267 +0.077 +3.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.428 -0.029 -1.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 71.47 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.428 -0.029 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.52 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.45 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.05 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 529 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.49 -1.30 -1.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.00 -1.23 -1.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.37 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.69 +0.38 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.77 -1.88 -3.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 49.62 -1.69 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.02 -1.69 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.27 -1.69 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.42 -1.69 -2.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.12 -1.69 -2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.42 -1.69 -2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.37 -1.69 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.72 -1.69 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 -2.22 -2.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.25 -2.75 -4.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.63 -0.79 -1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.40 -2.84 -4.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.35 -2.84 -4.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 -2.75 -3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Petrobras Has High Hopes For Refining, Pre-Salt Discoveries

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

How Permanent Is The Coal Industry’s Bounce Back?

The coal industry has been…

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Supply Disruptions Fail To Break Bearish Sentiment

Oil prices appear to be…

Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

Iran Ramps Up Trade With BRICS Nations

Non-oil trade between Iran and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Plethora Of Bearish Factors Push Oil Prices Down

By Editorial Dept - May 12, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

On Thursday, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices experienced a 2% decline, reaching a one-week low. The drop then continued on Friday morning. This drop can be attributed to several interconnected factors that impact supply and demand including inflation, Federal Reserve policy, the US debt ceiling, OPEC+ projections, and inventories.

US Debt Ceiling Standoff Raises Concerns of a Potential Recession

One significant factor contributing to the decline in oil prices is the political standoff over the US debt ceiling. This standoff has raised concerns about a potential recession in the world's largest oil consumer, as it creates uncertainties and dampens investor sentiment. Furthermore, rising US jobless claims and weak Chinese economic data have added to market anxieties, resulting in the lowest closing prices for the benchmark since May 4.

Strong US Dollar and Uncertainties Pose Obstacles for Oil Markets

The strong US Dollar is another factor affecting crude oil prices. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive in other countries, reducing demand and putting downward pressure on prices. Moreover, uncertainties related to recent banking issues that could lead to a credit crunch across the oil industry, and the persistent possibility of a recession pose significant obstacles for the oil markets.

Federal Reserve's Pause on Interest Rate Hikes Impacts Oil Demand

The strengthening dollar data has supported the case for the Federal…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Global Investment In Oil And Gas Soars

Next Post

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set For A Sixth Consecutive Weekly Loss
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?

What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com