Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.57 -0.94 -1.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.30 -0.84 -1.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.45 -0.99 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.639 +0.031 +1.19%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.528 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.528 -0.022 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Eni To Buy Neptune Energy For $4.9 Billion

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE oil major ADNOC is…

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil prices continued to fall…

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s oil exports by sea…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 23, 2023, 6:10 AM CDT
  • Germany’s state-controlled firm, Securing Energy for Europe, has signed a 20-year deal with Venture Global LNG to import 2.25 million tons.
  • The move is the latest step in Germany’s attempt to secure its energy supply as it weans itself off Russian natural gas.
  • Germany has also signed a long-term deal with Qatar, a sign that the country is committed to the LNG industry.
Join Our Community
LNG

Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe) has signed a 20-year deal with Venture Global LNG to import 2.25 million tons of LNG per year from Venture Global’s third project, CP2 LNG, as Europe’s biggest economy is looking to secure gas supply after Russia stopped deliveries.   

Sefe, wholly owned by the German government, was created last year after Germany saved a former Gazprom unit it had expropriated in April with a multi-billion-euro loan. Gazprom Germania was renamed Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (Sefe), to secure energy supply to Germany and Europe, the government said last summer.  

“By joining forces with Venture Global LNG, SEFE makes another important step on our mission to secure energy for German and European customers and meet the energy demand of the region,” Sefe’s CEO Egbert Laege, said, commenting on the deal.

“Germany has acted decisively to diversify its energy portfolio and LNG will be a vital part of that mix as it seeks to strengthen its energy security while at the same time advancing environmental progress,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG.

The new long-term deal signals that Germany will continue to rely on natural gas and, unlike a year and a half ago, is not reluctant to contract LNG supply for decades to come.

At the end of last year, Germany signed a deal with Qatar, under which Qatar will provide LNG to Germany for at least 15 years beginning in 2026 under deals that state firm QatarEnergy and U.S. company ConocoPhillips signed for supply from Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects. 

Faced with the prospect of no Russian gas, Germany last year started installing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). 

In early January, Germany welcomed the first tanker carrying LNG at the newly opened LNG import terminal at Wilhelmshaven, with the cargo arriving from the Calcasieu Pass export facility in the United States.

Europe’s biggest economy plans to have as much as 70.7 million tons per year of LNG import capacity by 2030, which will make it the fourth-largest LNG import capacity holder in the world.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test

Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com