Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.69 -0.82 -1.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.65 -0.79 -1.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.597 -0.011 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.530 -0.020 -0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.530 -0.020 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 mins 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 mins 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 mins 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Nuclear Fusion Project Sees Cost Overruns, More Delays

Oil Prices Fall On Chinese Demand Fears

Oil Prices Fall On Chinese Demand Fears

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

European Natural Gas Prices Are On The Rise

European Natural Gas Prices Are On The Rise

Natural gas prices in Europe…

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Dropped To A Five-Month Low In April

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Dropped To A Five-Month Low In April

Saudi Arabia saw its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

By Irina Slav - Jun 23, 2023, 1:17 AM CDT
  • Oil prices continued to decline on Friday, with WTI falling below $69 and Brent below $73.50.
  • Concerns of a global economic slowdown are weighing on oil prices, particularly after Jerome Powell suggested more interest rate hikes were coming.
  • Despite concerns of an economic slowdown, fuel demand in the U.S. is on the rise while some analysts remain optimistic about Chinese demand growth.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices extended a slide that began earlier this week as fears of a global slowdown prevailed oversupply constraint considerations.

Remarks from the Federal Reserve’s chairman Jerome Powell added to pressure on benchmarks. Powell said this week that he sees at least two more rate hikes by the end of the year.

The statement suggests current efforts to rein in inflation have not done the job, which in turn suggests that the situation is graver than many believed originally, including Powell himself.

Bullish factors remain in the game, however, likely limiting oil’s losses.

“The oil market remains torn between supportive fundamentals and an uncertain macro outlook,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, told Bloomberg.

Patterson added that further rate hikes will weigh on prices in the immediate term but over the second half of the year there is space for prices to rise.

On the other hand, "Recession fears mount again following central banks' rate hikes and a hawkish Fed," CMC Market analyst Tina Teng told Reuters.

Traders will now be watching the next monthly PMI releases for major economies, due later today, Reuters noted.

Meanwhile, not everyone is so pessimistic about the global economy and the U.S. economy specifically.

“We are increasingly doubtful that we will see a recession in the U.S.,” Ole Hansen, commodities strategy chief at Danish Saxo Bank, told Bloomberg in an interview. “China simply cannot afford not to do additional stimulus measures, so we’re still looking for demand to recover in the second half,” Hansen explained.

It is worth noting that China’s oil demand has been on the rise so far this year despite mixed signals coming from its monthly PMI readings and other economic indicators.

In the U.S., demand for fuels has reached the highest since December and jet fuel demand has risen to the highest since this time last year, which is also good news for oil markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kuwait’s Oil Industry Thrives Amid Calls For Economic Diversification
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas
Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test

Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com