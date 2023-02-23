Germany Plans To Have The World’s Fourth Largest LNG Import Capacity By 2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.44 +1.49 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 +1.69 +2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.088 +4.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.397 +0.059 +2.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.397 +0.059 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.04 -1.17 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.32 -1.77 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.54 -1.82 -2.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.84 -1.31 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.60 -1.68 -2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 52.70 -2.41 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.10 -2.41 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.35 -2.41 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.50 -2.41 -3.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.50 -2.41 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 78.45 -2.41 -2.98%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 67.80 -2.41 -3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

EU To Ban Exports Of $12 Billion In Products Used By Russian Military

EU To Ban Exports Of $12 Billion In Products Used By Russian Military

The EU’s latest sanctions package…

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia's spring offensive now appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Plans To Have The World’s Fourth Largest LNG Import Capacity By 2030

By Michael Kern - Feb 23, 2023, 8:35 AM CST

Germany plans to have as much as 70.7 million tons per year of LNG import capacity by 2030, which will make Europe’s biggest economy the fourth-largest LNG import capacity holder in the world by the end of this decade, Argus reports, citing plans by the German economy ministry and energy group RWE.

Germany no longer receives Russian gas via Nord Stream, which was sabotaged in the autumn of 2022. Even before that, Russia had slashed pipeline flows via Nord Stream, citing Western sanctions that prevented gas turbine maintenance. Faced with the prospect of no Russian gas this winter, Germany rushed to install floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). Two of those FSRUs are already operational.

Germany plans to have a total of 10 FSRUs, some of which will be removed and replaced by onshore regasification facilities once they are built.

The rush to have LNG import terminals as soon as possible will make Germany the fourth largest import capacity holder behind the major Asian LNG buyers South Korea, China, and Japan, according to Argus.

It is important to note that several of these projects are proposals and there is no guarantee they will all be built.

Germany inaugurated its first floating LNG import terminal at Wilhelmshaven a week before Christmas.

In early January, Germany welcomed the first tanker carrying LNG at the newly opened LNG import terminal at Wilhelmshaven, with the cargo arriving from the Calcasieu Pass export facility in the United States.

Two weeks later, TotalEnergies said it would supply LNG and is contributing an FSRU to the newly opened Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast. TotalEnergies has also contracted regasification capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and began to deliver LNG from its global integrated portfolio to the Lubmin terminal. Separately, Switzerland-based trader MET Group said last month it had secured binding long-term LNG capacities at the Lubmin terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Germany welcomed the first shipment of LNG from the Middle East, from Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, which delivered cargo to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel. The shipment of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG was the commissioning cargo for the new floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. LNG Giant Sees Revenues More Than Double In 2022

Next Post

The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com