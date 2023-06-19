China Expands Influence In Latin America Through Belt And Road Initiative

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 70.88 -0.90 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.96 -0.65 -0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 +0.035 +1.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 -0.029 -1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 -0.029 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 18 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 43 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

Russia’s Year-Round Arctic Trade Route Initiative

Russia’s Year-Round Arctic Trade Route Initiative

Due to changes in climate…

Russia And Iran Boost International Trade With North-South Transport Corridor

Russia And Iran Boost International Trade With North-South Transport Corridor

Russia and Iran have recently…

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Dam Destruction Threatens Ukraine’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Ukraine has accused Russia of…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Expands Influence In Latin America Through Belt And Road Initiative

By Oxford Business Group - Jun 19, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • China’s trade with Latin America and the Caribbean reached a record $495bn in 2022.
  • Infrastructure commitments undergird rising levels of foreign direct investment.
  • Free trade agreements to augment China’s economic standing in the region.
  • Investment flows are increasingly directed to ICT and green energy.
Join Our Community
LAtina America

As part of efforts to build more resilient global supply chains, Chinese investment in Latin America and the Caribbean under the decade-old Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is continuing to drive major infrastructure projects and fuel trade.

Since its inception in 2013 the BRI has played an important role in powering global economic growth, with emerging markets exporting raw materials to the country and importing refined products in return.  

However, the country’s transition from a manufacturing-driven economy to a services-oriented one is reshaping China’s trade patterns with many emerging markets in South-east Asia. At the same time, competition with the West caused Chinese investment in Europe to fall by 22% last year as European countries blocked 10 of 16 deals in technology and infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, China’s continued investment in Latin America and the Caribbean reveals continuity in its BRI strategy in the region, as well as a growing determination to compete.

Infrastructure and supply chains

Low interest rates and a booming Chinese economy enabled nearly $1trn in BRI investment in emerging markets around the world between 2013 and 2022; however, annual investment has slowed from a peak of $125bn in 2015 to $67.8bn in 2022, according to the Green Finance and Development Centre.

This has opened up space that other nations are seeking to capitalise on. Last June G7 leaders pledged to raise $600bn over five years to finance infrastructure in developing countries and counterbalance the influence of the BRI. 

However, with South America remaining a centre of global supply chain competition for lithium, food and other commodities, China has continued to expand its footprint in the region.

In 2021 Latin America and the Caribbean received between $7bn and $10bn in combined investment from China, with Brazil accounting for $5.9bn of foreign direct investment (FDI) − up from $1.9bn in 2020 − and Argentina, Chile and Peru also receiving sizeable inflows.

Nicaragua and Argentina joined the BRI in 2022, injecting fresh impetus into Sino-Latin American economic cooperation and bringing the number of countries in the region that have signed BRI cooperation documents to 21; Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are the only major holdouts.

Argentina is currently negotiating a series of unspecified construction projects with China to deepen cooperation. In January it completed a $7.2bn currency swap with China, and in April the two countries agreed to drop the use of the US dollar in their bilateral trade.

In Peru, last May China’s state-owned COSCO Shipping Ports announced a $3.6bn commitment to build the Chancay deepwater mega-port, after purchasing 60% of Peruvian mining group and Glencore subsidiary Volcan Compañía Minera in 2019. The project is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Since joining the BRI in 2018, Chile has benefitted from a series of projects, including nearly $8bn in investment in 2021, according to government agency InvestChile.

However, in April the Chilean government announced that it planned to transfer control of its lithium industry from the private industry giants SQM and Albemarle to public-private partnerships with state control. This could complicate China’s supply chains for this vital mineral used in electric vehicle batteries, as well as Chinese manufacturing conglomerate BYD’s plans to build a $290m factory to produce lithium iron phosphate cathodes in the country.

Investing in ICT

Globally, China allocated 52% of BRI funding to construction and 48% to investment last year, compared to 71% and 29%, respectively, in 2021, suggesting a shift towards more investment-led development.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, however, China appears to be maintaining its traditional BRI strategy of financing infrastructure projects focused on raw materials.

In 2022 South America attracted 17.4% of total BRI funding for construction, far outpacing the previous high of 6.9% in 2017, whereas it attracted 8.1% of the BRI total for investment, down from 19.1% in 2020.

While foreign investment in the region has long centred on raw materials, governments in many countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are eager to develop other sectors, including transport mega-projects that improve regional and international connectivity and trade and ICT. Telecommunications and data centres accounted for $142bn of the region’s FDI in 2021, up 41% from 2020 and equivalent to 18% of the total.

Investment in Brazil’s ICT sector rose by 155% in 2021, and is attracting interest from Chinese companies eager to invest in Brazil’s burgeoning digital banking and financial technology industries. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s landmark visit to China in April, which covered a range of economic and geopolitical topics, resulted in the signing of 15 agreements, including cooperation on semiconductors, cybersecurity and 5G mobile communications.

The EU is also keen to play a role in the helping the region adopt new digital technologies. In March it established the EU-Latin America and the Caribbean Digital Alliance to expand connectivity through investment, bolster cybersecurity and strengthen digital rights, in an attempt to revitalise its relationship with the region and compete with China.

The alliance is part of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative to bolster connections in the digital, energy and transport sectors, and strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

Free trade agreements

Already the top trading partner for South America and the second largest for Latin America behind the US, China’s trade with the region has grown from $12bn in 2000 to $495bn in 2022 and is expected to exceed $700bn by 2035.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the largest trading partner for Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela last year, according to statistics from China’s General Administration of Customs.

However, China’s expanding trade with the region conceals significant discrepancies. For instance, Brazil, Chile and Peru could see more than 40% of their exports destined for China by 2035, but China’s trade with Mexico is projected to reach just 15% of the latter’s total trade flows. Mexico became the US’ top trading partner in the first quarter of 2023.

These discrepancies are reflected in the list of countries that have signed on to the BRI and reached free trade agreements with China. 

In May China and BRI-signatory Ecuador signed a free trade agreement that would boost Ecuador’s non-oil exports overs the next 10 years by $3bn-4bn, according to the Ecuador’s Ministry of Trade. China is already Ecuador’s largest non-oil trade partner, and bilateral trade reached a record high of $13bn in 2022, up nearly 20%.

China also has free trade agreements in place with Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, and is currently in negotiations with Uruguay, although this could upset its key trading partners Argentina and Brazil and create legal challenges within Mercosur, the Argentina-Brazil-Paraguay-Uruguay free trade bloc. By comparison, the US has a patchwork of six existing free trade agreements covering 12 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the EU has spent 20 years negotiating a free trade agreement with Mercosur that has yet to be ratified.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer

Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer
Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com